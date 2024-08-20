King Charles makes 'regular visits' to Tower of London for superstitious reason

King Charles is a regular visitor to the Tower of London for a notably superstitious reason.
Michael Chandler, the Ravenmaster and Yeoman Warder (oe2r 'Beefeater'), told The Telegraph that the King likes to visit the ravens kept in the Tower, as they are traditionally a sign of good fortune.
Charles II was the first monarch to request that ravens be kept in the Tower, and according to legend, if they ever leave, both the fortress and the kingdom will fall. There are usually six ravens in total at this historic location.
Former Marine Michael told the publication: "They [the ravens] are serving His Majesty as much as we in the [King's] bodyguard do." Adding that the King checks up on them regularly, as did his mother.
According to Historic Royal Palaces, the order to keep the ravens was given against the wishes of his astronomer, John Flamsteed, who complained that the ravens impeded the work of his observatory in the White Tower.
Now, the Tower has its own raven breeding programme, and they live on a diet of mice, chicks, rats, and assorted raw meats. As a special treat, they are given biscuits soaked in blood.
As for the King, he interrupted his family's summer break at Balmoral on Tuesday to visit the families of the victims of the knife attack in Southport.
The horrific attack, which took place on July 29 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, left three girls dead.
While in Southport, he is expected to hold a private meeting with some of the surviving children who were at the Hart Space Community Centre at the time of the attack and their families.
He is also expected to meet with staff representing Merseyside’s Police, Fire and Rescue, and Ambulance services, as well as local groups impacted by the violent disorder in Southport.
Shortly after news of the shocking attack, Charles shared a heartfelt message on his official social media channels.
"My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today," he wrote.
Adding: "We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack. Charles R."