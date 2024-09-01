Charles Spencer shares precious insight into childhood with late Princess Diana

Charles Spencer was in a reflective mood on Saturday 31 August, which marked the 27th anniversary of his sister Diana, Princess of Wales's death.



However, the Earl didn't spend the day in his ancestral home of Althorp, where he grew up with the late Princess of Wales, instead choosing a more significant place. Charles and Diana's parents divorced when they were children, with their mother leaving the family home and eventually moving to the Scottish island of Seil.



Taking to his Instagram Stories, Charles shared a stunning photo of the view from the island, which was a precious insight into his childhood with Diana.

Alongside the shot, which featured grassy fields, a tree, and clouds in the sky over the sea, Earl Spencer poignantly wrote: "The view from our favourite spot as children, when visiting our mother."

© Instagram The Earl shared a stunning view

Charles has previously revealed that Diana initially didn't take the separation of her parents well and after their mother had left the estate, Diana would constantly wait by the stairs for her to return.

The Earl's visit to the island wasn't the only way he paid tribute to his sister on Saturday, as he also shared a selection of newspaper clippings from Diana's early life, including her christening announcement.



© Hulton Archive Diana grew up alongside Charles

Another black-and-white photo featured a young Diana playing with a toy horse on the family's estate.

Following her death in 1997, Diana was buried on a private and artificial island on the ground of Althorp, and her younger brother has provided followers with insights into the poignant resting place.



Charles shared some early articles about his late sister View post on Instagram

Back in July, the father-of-seven shared a mystical photo of the private gravesite, which was surrounded by the swirling morning mist.

Princess Diana's resting place is only accessible via boat and is off-limits to the public. There used to be a bridge in place so that visitors could access the island, however, it was later removed for security reasons.

© Instagram The Earl sometimes shares photos of the late Diana's resting place

Diana's son, Prince Harry, revealed in his memoir Spare, explaining: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

