Prince William enlists brother Prince Harry's close friend for Earthshot campaign

Prince William has enlisted a close friend of his brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, as one of his latest recruits for his Earthshot council.

Celebrity chef José Andrés was the first recipient of funding from Harry and Meghan's Archewell organisation, receiving a grant for his company, World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organisation that provides meals to communities in the wake of natural disasters.

José Andrés was the first recipient of funding from Harry and Meghan's Archewell organisation, receiving a grant for his company, World Central Kitchen

In a statement about his appointment, José said: "I am thrilled to join the Earthshot Prize Council to help showcase the changemakers pushing the boundaries of innovation and ingenuity around the world.

"In good times and hard times, I've seen first-hand the power of food to heal and unite communities. Food is the best way to address some of the planet’s most pressing challenges, and I firmly believe that we must transform our food systems to be more sustainable and equitable.

"There is so much we can do to inspire the world to see food as a powerful tool for creativity and change, and Earthshot solutions are at the forefront of this movement."

In the 2020-2022 Archewell Impact Report, Andrés said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: "Harry and Meghan, my dear friends, you bring hope to each and every community you touch, always with a smile, always with empathy.

"Through your partnership with World Central Kitchen, sometimes a hot plate of food shows people in need how much we care."

The move comes just days after Prince William and Prince Harry attended their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk. The brothers were seated separately during the service.

The sad family event marks the first time the brothers have been seen together since May 2023, during the King's coronation.

Harry is set to travel to New York soon, and while the dates haven't been confirmed, a spokesperson for the Duke said he will be in the Big Apple during the General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week, which takes place from 22 to 29 September.

The visit to NYC coincides with The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which will also take place in New York on 24 September, but HELLO! understands the Prince of Wales will not be in attendance.