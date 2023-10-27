Prince William announces exciting Earthshot Prize line-up as family break comes to an end

The Prince of Wales will be joined by a host of big names at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Singapore next month.

Fans of Ted Lasso will be thrilled to hear that one of its stars, Hannah Waddingham, will host the glittering bash on 7 November.

The Emmy Award winning actor, 49, said ahead of the ceremony: "I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting this year's Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore.

"The work of the 2023 Prize Finalists is a hopeful reminder of the power of optimism, innovation, and human ingenuity.

"It is an enormous honour to be joining forces with The Prince of Wales for this exciting evening and to play a part in sharing the Finalists' inspiring stories and solutions with the world."

Presenters on the night will include Academy Award-winning actor and Earthshot Prize Council Member, Cate Blanchett, To All The Boys star Lana Condor, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, and actor and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha.

© Getty Hannah Waddingham will host the Earthshot Prize Awards

Cate Blanchett said: "The Earthshot Prize is, again, highlighting and incentivising courageous, progressive, and inventive solutions that can be rapidly upscaled. We don’t have time for inaction and despair, and the incredible climate solutions from around the globe are cause for genuine hope.

"The climate solutions showcased by the prize are wildly exciting – exciting because they are so simple, so possible, and so inevitable. The solutions are game-changing, and like all truly game-changing ideas, they have a strange 'how could we not have thought and implemented this before?!' quality. I am proud to be a small part of unveiling the winners."

© Getty Cate Blanchett will present one of the awards

Kensington Palace has also confirmed that there will be performances from Bastille and OneRepublic, with more to be announced.

Prince William, 41, who launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020, will deliver remarks on stage to celebrate the work of this year's finalists.

© Getty Lana Condor will also present an award

Each year, the Earthshot Prize presents five category winners with £1 million each to scale up their environmental ideas.

Learn more about the Prize in the clip below…

WATCH: What is Prince William's Earthshot Prize?

Previous ceremonies were held at London's Alexandra Palace and in Boston, in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

During his solo visit, which begins on 5 November, William will take part in dragon boating, meet Singaporeans to learn how they are working locally to protect the planet and the 15 Earthshot Prize finalists will take part in a "fellowship" retreat that will give them networking opportunities.

© Getty British band Bastille will perform

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said ahead of the trip: "The Prince is very much looking forward to being in Singapore and that his ambition with the Earthshot Prize and United for Wildlife while we are out there is huge."

© Getty Prince William on stage at Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York last month

The palace added: "The Prince wants to really seize the opportunity of being in South East Asia to build more momentum around the Earthshot Prize winners and finalists and to put their solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face firmly on the global map.

"He’s also committed to shining a light on the abhorrent illegal wildlife trade that United for Wildlife works so hard to tackle and bring in more partners than ever to help us do this."

LISTEN: Meghan Markle's solo Instagram account and why she hasn't posted yet