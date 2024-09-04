Zara Tindall's busy schedule continues after missing royal family reunion

Zara Tindall is preparing for her next competition following a busy summer with her equestrian career.

The mum-of-three, 43, is scheduled to compete at the Burghley Horse Trials near Stamford, Lincolnshire from 5 to 8 September.

Burghley is one of just seven five-star events in the world, which is the highest level of eventing competition, where top riders compete in dressage, cross-country and show jumping.

At the start of her equestrian career, Zara finished as runner-up at the Burghley Horse Trials in 2003.

The event comes just two weeks after she competed in the Wellington International Horse Trials in Hampshire over the Bank Holiday weekend.

© Shutterstock Zara competed in the Wellington International Horse Trials over the Bank Holiday weekend

Zara had to miss a family reunion at Balmoral with her uncle, King Charles and Queen Camilla. Their Majesties were pictured driving to the Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk on 25 August, where they were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince George, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

It's not known if Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, and their three children, Mia, ten, Lena, eight, and three-year-old Lucas made the trip up to Scotland earlier in the summer.

Equestrian Zara has had a busy season, having also taken part in the Hartpury International Horse Trials in early August, where she was supported by her husband and children.

© Getty Zara with her children, Lucas and Lena, at the Hartpury International Horse Trials

Mia, Lena and Lucas also cheered on their mother at the Badminton Horse Trials in May, appearing alongside Zara as she gave an interview about her performance on her horse, Class Affair.

"It was good actually. I had one down disappointing but he [Class Affair] actually jumped mega because he did feel tired this morning. I think it's the first time ever," she said at the time.

"I probably should have let go early, I'm sure my father will tell me what I did wrong but it's so nice to be back in there. I just want to thank my owner and my team, who did a mega job yesterday after a hard day's work and they worked so hard, and we can't do it without any of them so thank you."

Watch part of the interview here…

WATCH: Zara Tindall joined by children Mia, Lena and Lucas as she gives interview at Badminton Horse Trials

Zara has followed in her parents' footsteps with her sporting career. The Princess Royal became the first British royal to compete in the Olympics, participating in the 1976 Games in Montreal while Zara's father, Captain Mark Phillips, is an Olympic gold-medallist and a four-time champion at the Badminton Horse Trials.

© Getty Anne presented Zara with her silver Olympic medal

Zara won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics. She also won the Eventing World Championship in 2006 and the same year, was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year by the public.