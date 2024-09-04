Royal family feuds explained: from King Edward VIII to Prince William and Harry

Just like the average family, members of the royal family are subject to the occasional fallout.

From marriage scandals to throne abdications, even the late Queen Elizabeth II wasn't immune to the occasional fallout with her fellow family members.

Whilst there have been countless feuds in the royal family throughout history, in recent years there has also been an influx of bickering royals, especially following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's shock departure from the UK in 2020.

Keep scrolling as we take a look at headline-making royal rows…

1/ 4 © Getty Prince Harry and Prince William Despite putting on brave faces and reuniting during the funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Prince Harry have had ongoing tension since the Duke gave up his royal duties and left the UK. This tension grew following Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare. In the book, Harry recalled one confrontation at his London home in 2019. Harry says William called Meghan "difficult", "rude", and "abrasive", which Harry described as "parrot[ing] the press narrative" about the former actress. According to the Duke, William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor." In one interview following the release of his book, Harry told ITV that he would "like to get his brother and father back". However, the pair have yet to mend things despite attending the same events. Harry missed the Duke of Westminster's wedding back in June, one of the reasons thought to be due to the ongoing feud with his brother.

2/ 4 © WPA Pool Meghan Markle and The Princess of Wales Spare also reported a falling out between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales. Harry said Kate was upset over a comment Meghan made about having "baby brain" in the run-up to the 2018 royal wedding. Harry claimed that the conversation took place during a phone call about wedding rehearsals. When Kate told Meghan that she had forgotten something amid the planning, Meghan reportedly told Kate that she had "baby brain". Princess Kate, who suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition caused by hormone imbalance, had recently given birth to Louis. According to Harry, William reprimanded Meghan over her comment, explaining that the remark fell short of royal protocol and that Kate and Meghan were not close enough to discuss the Princess's hormones.

3/ 4 © Getty Prince Andrew and King Charles There was reportedly tension between the brothers when Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, lost their taxpayer-funded security in 2011 - a move that was reportedly sanctioned by Charles at the time. And it recently emerged that the King has axed Andrew's private security team at his Windsor home, Royal Lodge. It comes amid reports that Charles had put pressure on Andrew to vacate the property after he neglected to pay for its £500,000 upkeep per year which has resulted in "crumbling" brickwork and damp issues.

4/ 4 © Getty King Edward VIII The former King caused a "constitutional crisis" when he decided to abdicate the throne to marry twice-divorced US socialite Wallis Simpson. Up until his shock speech, the British public did not know about the relationship due to a 'blackout' on the story agreed upon by the government, the press, and the BBC. The match was strongly advised against by the Church of England - of which Edward, as the monarch, was the head - the government, and Edward's advisors. It meant that the course of royal history was changed as Edward's younger brother, King George VI unexpectedly ascended the throne, alongside his wife, Elizabeth, who later became the Queen Mother. Relations between them all became strained with Edward living in exile with Wallis for the remainder of his life, mainly in Paris.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast