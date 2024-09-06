The unexpected trait Prince George inherited from 'grandpa' King Charles Prince William did not

Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George, have many things in common. Not only could the duo be mistaken for twins in terms of their likeness, but they are also both destined to be King of England one day.

There is, however, one thing that George and his doting dad will never have in common, despite their countless similarities.

© Anwar Hussein William was pictured signing the book at Eton with his left hand

Which hand George writes with has been a hot topic among royal watchers, with many believing that the 11-year-old has inherited his father's left-hand dominance, which was publicly captured when he signed his name at Eton.

However, upon further investigation, it appears George is just like his grandfather, King Charles, and is right-hand dominant.

Prince George demonstrated he is right handed



Last year, the Princess of Wales and her children – George, 12, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six – visited The Baby Bank in Maidenhead to take part in a special Christmas initiative. This outing was filmed and shared on the royal family's official social media accounts.

In one moment of the special clip, George begins to write with a felt tip pen and uses his right hand. You can see the full video below.

George seems to follow in the footsteps of the majority of the royal family members, but there are others, like William, who appear to be left-hand dominant.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has been photographed using her left hand to write on countless occasions.

© Chris Jackson Sophie has proved countless times that she is left handed

Meanwhile, William's great-grandfather, George VI (the Queen's father), was said to be naturally left-handed. Although he wrote with his right hand, he was frequently seen playing tennis with his left.

Queen Victoria was also thought to be naturally left-handed, as despite being seen writing with her right hand, she used to paint with her left. Being left-handed wasn’t encouraged at the time, so it’s likely the monarch was taught to use her right hand.

Over in Spain, Princess Leonor confirmed she is left-handed when she signed the Congress book of honour during a ceremony to swear loyalty to the constitution on her 18th birthday in October 2023.