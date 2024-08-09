Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte's special bond with great-aunt Duchess Sophie - photos
Digital Cover royalty© Samir Hussein

Princess Charlotte's special bond with great-aunt Duchess Sophie - photos

The Duchess of Edinburgh and her Princess great-niece have an incredibly special relationship…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlotte is surrounded by incredibly brilliant women, from her mother, the Princess of Wales, to her many aunts and royal cousins. But have you noticed the special bond she shares with Duchess Sophie?

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, is incredibly supportive of Princess Charlotte and is often seen walking with her during official outings. Sophie also serves as a guide for the young princess as she continues to flourish as a member of the British Royal Family.

Who can forget the touching moment when Charlotte looked to Sophie during the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to know when to curtsey? See the heartfelt family moment below.

Princess Charlotte copies Duchess Sophie at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Whether it's wearing matching friendship bracelets or chatting on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, it's clear the two share a very special bond.

Keep scrolling as we take a look at Princess Charlotte and Duchess Sophie's special moments together…

1/5

Swifties Through and Through

Swifties Through and Through

Earlier this week, Duchess Sophie was seen jumping for joy at the Paris Olympics as she watched Team GB win gold in cycling. However, it wasn't just her enthusiastic reaction that caught the attention of royal watchers. The Duchess appeared to be wearing Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets, just like the ones Princess Charlotte has.

2/5

Balcony Bonding© Antony Jones

Balcony Bonding

Last year, Sophie was seen supporting Charlotte from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. The pair were pictured looking closer than ever as they chatted while Charlotte's younger brother, Prince Louis, looked at the crowds.

3/5

Commonwealth Companions© OLI SCARFF

Commonwealth Companions

Both Charlotte and Sophie share a keen interest in sports. During the Commonwealth Games in 2022, the Duchess couldn't have been more excited to see her great-niece take to the stands. Sophie's husband, Prince Edward, gave the little princess an enthusiastic wave as she took her seat alongside her mother, Kate, at the swimming event.

4/5

Funny Faces© Karwai Tang

Funny Faces

Another moment from the exciting games showed Charlotte pulling a funny face for her great-aunt, but smiling nonetheless as Sophie turned around for a quick chat during the England vs. India women's hockey match.


5/5

Royals Who Wave Together© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Royals Who Wave Together

During the King's Coronation last year, Sophie and Charlotte were seen waving together from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The royal duo looked beautiful in their gorgeous gowns as they gazed over the public below. Simply stunning!  

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

