Princess Charlotte's special bond with great-aunt Duchess Sophie - photos

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, is incredibly supportive of Princess Charlotte and is often seen walking with her during official outings. Sophie also serves as a guide for the young princess as she continues to flourish as a member of the British Royal Family.
Who can forget the touching moment when Charlotte looked to Sophie during the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to know when to curtsey? See the heartfelt family moment below.
Whether it's wearing matching friendship bracelets or chatting on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, it's clear the two share a very special bond.
Last year, Sophie was seen supporting Charlotte from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. The pair were pictured looking closer than ever as they chatted while Charlotte's younger brother, Prince Louis, looked at the crowds.
Commonwealth Companions
Both Charlotte and Sophie share a keen interest in sports. During the Commonwealth Games in 2022, the Duchess couldn't have been more excited to see her great-niece take to the stands. Sophie's husband, Prince Edward, gave the little princess an enthusiastic wave as she took her seat alongside her mother, Kate, at the swimming event.
Funny Faces
Another moment from the exciting games showed Charlotte pulling a funny face for her great-aunt, but smiling nonetheless as Sophie turned around for a quick chat during the England vs. India women's hockey match.
Royals Who Wave Together
During the King's Coronation last year, Sophie and Charlotte were seen waving together from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The royal duo looked beautiful in their gorgeous gowns as they gazed over the public below. Simply stunning!
