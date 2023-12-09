Prince William and Princess Kate release super sleek Christmas card photo with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales released their 2023 Christmas card on Saturday evening, and it looks straight out of a magazine photoshoot.

The black and white shot, taken by fashion and portrait photographer, Josh Shinner, in Windsor earlier this year shows the family-of-five matching in crisp white shirts.

Echoing a 1991 portrait by Lord Snowdon in which a young Prince William appeared against a black and white background, the Prince and Princess and their three children pose around a velvet chair.

Middle child Princess Charlotte, eight, wearing jeans and canvas shoes, is pictured leaning forward in the chair in the centre, while Prince Louis, five, rests his hand on the arm, his father's hand on his shoulder.

Meanwhile, future King, Prince George, ten, leans against his mother Kate, her arm around her son's waist.

The Princess is pictured wearing a V-neck shirt with dark washed jeans and her brunette locks styled in 70s style waves.

The 2023 Christmas card offering is very different to images the Waleses have released in recent years.

Josh Shinner is a photographer, originally from Yorkshire but now based in London. Over the years he's taken portraits for Vogue, Esquire, the FT, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, with sitters including Florence Pugh, Andrew Scott, Vanessa Kirby, Naomi Ackie, Alexa Chung, Jodie Comer and Sam Smith.



© Josh Shinner The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Christmas card 2023

Last year's summery shot showed the family walking hand-in-hand around their Norfolk estate, while their 2021 photograph showed William, Kate and their children on holiday in Jordan.

Images released in 2020 and 2019 were very autumnal, showing the royals posing in the grounds of Anmer Hall.

Buckingham Palace also released the King and Queen's Christmas card photo, which was taken by Hugo Burnand on the day of their coronation on 6 May.

It shows Charles and Camilla in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, wearing their ceremonial outfits.

The King is sporting the Imperial State Crown with His Majesty's purple and gold Robe of Estate, which was worn by King George VI in 1937, and which robemakers Ede Ede and Ravenscroft conserved and prepared ahead of the coronation.

© Buckingham Palace / Hugo Burnand / PA The King and Queen's 2023 Christmas card shows them on their coronation day

The Queen wears Queen Mary's Crown with Her Majesty's Robe of Estate made by Ede and Ravenscroft and designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework.

Camilla's white coronation dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield and included intricate, personal embroidery, including depictions of her beloved pet dogs, Beth and Bluebell, and the names of her children and grandchildren.

The royals are expected to gather at the King's Sandringham estate for Christmas, as per tradition.

Camilla's family will join the festive celebration for the first time, according to reports.

Last year, Charles also held a pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle for his extended family members.

