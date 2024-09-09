Loved the chic tuxedo jumpsuit Meghan Markle wore this weekend? I've found an amazing high street lookalike

From chic waistcoats to cool trouser suits and sleek tux dresses, Meghan Markle loves a tailored look.

On Saturday, she attended one of Oprah Winfrey’s book club events in California, making another case for stylish suiting in a sleeveless Club Monaco jumpsuit.

A photo of Meghan, 42, taking to the stage was shared on speaker and psychic medium Laura Lynne Jackson's Instagram Stories. She captioned the post: "Most light-filled evening of speakers".

Also speaking at the event was actor Marco Leone and renowned psychological astrologer Dr Jennifer Freed. Prince Harry didn't appear to join his wife on the night, although his autobiography Spare was prominently on display.

© Instagram Meghan Markle looked effortlessly chic in the Club Monaco jumpsuit

Meghan's elegant jumpsuit was cut with a collared halterneck falling to wide-leg trousers - a signature silhouette for the Suits star - and it instantly reminded me of a jumpsuit that's just dropped at & Other Stories.

While the (now sold out) Club Monaco style set the Duchess back around £315 (or $348 if you're in the states), this high street piece is more affordable at £125/$179. Or it's currently on ASOS for £115/$165.

Fully lined, it has an almost identical sleeveless, button-down waistcoat-inspired top, with wide-leg trousers and a buckle waist belt.

It's perfect new season office attire and so versatile as it could be worn with everything from sleek trainers to heeled ankle boots or stiletto court shoes.

Club Monaco called theirs 'the ultimate one-and-done', and that's exactly why I love a jumpsuit - they take minimal effort to style and always look chic. For the colder months you could add a sophisticated wool-blend coat, or dress it more casually with an oversized leather jacket.

Meghan accessorised with minimalist gold jewellery, including her Cartier Love bangle, a Logan Hollowell diamond tennis necklace, and a Cartier Tank Française watch that once belonged to Princess Diana. She completed the look with a pair of Jimmy Choo Etana sandals.

© Eric Charbonneau Meghan is no stranger to a halterneck button-down style, pictured here in Colombia this summer

If you love Meghan's sleeveless jumpsuit but have a slightly lower budget, I've also found this affordable option from Mango. It's so stylish - I could see the Duchess wearing it. Cut with a straight leg and wide straps with a crossover design, it comes in a very inclusive size range of XXS to 4XL and retails for just £59.99/$99.99.

I'd style it with barely-there heels, delicate gold jewellery and a leather jacket.