Meghan Markle rocks timeless tuxedo jumpsuit for star-studded evening with Oprah

Duchess Meghan enjoyed a poignant reunion with Oprah Winfrey on Saturday night. Speaking at one of Oprah's book club events in California, the 43-year-old was one of several speakers at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland.

A star-studded affair, Meghan was joined by actor Marco Leone, renowned psychological astrologer Dr Jennifer Freed and psychic medium, Laura Lynne Jackson.

In photos posted on Instagram, fans noted that Prince Harry's 2023 memoir Spare had been put on display at the literary event, although the royal himself appears to have been absent.

Stepping out in style, Meghan was pictured in a timeless tuxedo jumpsuit from Club Monaco. Sweeping her brunette tresses into a low ponytail, the mom-of-two accessorised with demure diamond earrings.

Meghan and Oprah share a close bond, so it's hardly surprising that she attended her close friend's event. In 2018, the 70-year-old talk show host attended Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The couple then agreed to a tell-all interview with Oprah in 2021, after taking a step back from the British royal family. More recently, Meghan and Harry reunited with the media mogul at Kevin Costner's 'One805 Live!' charity event for first responders. Held in September 2023, the trio were photographed at Kevin's $26 million polo field in Santa Barbara.

Meghan and Harry, who now reside in Montecito, have had a busy few months and recently returned from their four-day tour of Colombia.

The visit to the South American country, which has many similarities to the programme of an official royal overseas visit, was the couple's second this year after their three-day visit to Nigeria at the invitation of the West African nation's chief of defence staff.

Now back in California, Meghan has continued to work on her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. After soft-launching products in March, the Duchess has encountered a setback this week.

The company's name, inspired by the colloquial name for Santa Barbara, California, has had its trademark application refused, with the application noting that it is a "commonly used nickname" for the area.

The US Patent and Trademark Office stated that all applicants must "leave geographic names free for all businesses operating in the same area," meaning there has been no exclusive claim to the name.

"Registration is refused because the applied-for mark is primarily geographically descriptive," the Office stated. Among her selection of products, Meghan plans to sell everything from jams to yoga equipment, and kitchenware through her label.