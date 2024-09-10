Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William reveals a side of Princess Charlotte royals fans may not know
Prince William and Princess Charlotte at the Commonwealth Games© Getty

Princess Charlotte shares many hobbies with her royal relatives

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales gave royal fans a charming glimpse into his daughter Princess Charlotte's hobbies during his most recent outing. 

On Tuesday, Prince William met with pupils and enjoyed a medley of Welsh songs during his visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli.

Prince William departs after a visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School© Getty
Prince William seen during his visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School on Tuesday

In a conversation with pupil Ruby Davies, William revealed how much nine-year-old Charlotte loves performing. The Prince told Ruby he had watched her video "several times", adding: "Charlotte loves her performing and dancing as well so I am going to show her your video when I get home." 

Ruby, who won the individual reciting competition for Welsh learners at the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, handed William a book of postcards written by the students and gave him friendship bracelets for his children. 

princess charlotte wearing delicated gold bracelet © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte is fond of dancing

"That's so sweet," Prince William told her. "Did you put them together yourself? They're going to wear those, you'll see them out and about." He added: "I'll keep them away from Louis because he'll try and steal all his sister's bits."

Urdd Eisteddfod is an annual event that was held this year in Meifod, Powys, at the end of May. Organised by the National Voluntary Youth Organisation, it involves activities including art, music composition, drama, sport, dancing, singing and reciting for children and young people aged between eight and 25. 

Pupil Ruby Davies performs for Prince William during his visit at Swiss Valley Community Primary School© Getty
Pupil Ruby Davies performs for Prince William during his visit at Swiss Valley Community Primary School

It's no secret Princess Charlotte enjoys a whole host of hobbies including gymnastics, ballet and horse riding. 

During the Princess of Wales's engagement to Standfast & Barracks, part of the Sanderson Design Group, in 2023. As she left the printworks in Lancaster, she was given a bouquet of flowers and a hand-drawn picture of herself by seven-year-old Emily May Catto, who is the granddaughter of the firm's longest-serving worker, Pete Ellison. 

Thanking Emily for the gifts, Kate asked the young girl what her favourite hobby was, with Emily responding that she loved "dancing". 

The Princess revealed she shared this in common with her own daughter, Charlotte, saying: "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap. Keep up the dancing." 

Both Kate and Prince William also opened up about Charlotte's love of dance, with William sharing the news with former Maltese president Joseph Muscat back in 2018 and Kate saying that her young girl "loves" dance when talking to English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo in 2017.

