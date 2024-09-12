Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William shares exciting future plans - and Prince George will approve

George waving from royal box at Wimbledon 2022© Getty



The Prince of Wales carried out engagements in Llanelli, South Wales on Tuesday.   

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales revealed he would "love to fly helicopters" again as he visited Wales Air Ambulance headquarters in Llanelli, South Wales on Tuesday.

Prince William, who worked as a helicopter pilot with both East Anglian Air Ambulance and RAF Search and Rescue, spoke about how much he missed the role, and suggested he would come back and join the Wales Air Ambulance for a weekend.

"I can't stop talking about helicopters and medical kits and all sorts," the future King said. "I'm sorry I take ages waffling about it. I miss it all. I'm quite keen to stay a bit longer.

"I'm thinking I might come back for a weekend at some point. I saw the Cardiff team a while ago and said to them I'll come back and join them."

WATCH: Prince William makes first appearance after Princess Kate releases emotional family video

It's a decision that no doubt would receive approval from Prince William and Kate's eldest child, Prince George, who has shown an interest in aviation since he was a toddler.

Prince George sitting in a helicopter with William and Kate in 2016© Getty
Prince George at an air show with William and Kate in 2016

William told a guest at a Buckingham Palace garden party in May that George, 11, is a "potential pilot in the making".

Prince William shaking hands with air ambulance crew in Wales© Getty
William met with the crew from Wales Air Ambulance

The Prince's engagements in Wales came the day after the Princess of Wales shared the news that she has completed chemotherapy.

Kate detailed her cancer journey in a deeply moving family video, released by Kensington Palace on Monday. 

Over the montage showing William and Kate enjoying precious time outdoors with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales said she is focusing on doing what she can to stay cancer-free, with a "renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life".

As William arrived at Swiss Valley Community Primary School on Tuesday morning, he described the end of Kate's chemotherapy treatment as "good news", but added his wife still has "a long way to go".

LISTEN: A Right Royal Norwegian Wedding

