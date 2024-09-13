Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton's kind gesture revealed – see details
Subscribe
Prince William and Kate Middleton's kind gesture revealed – see details
Digital Cover royalty© Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate's kind gesture revealed – see details

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been thanked for their generosity

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince William and Princess Kate have received a message of gratitude after it was revealed that the royal couple had secretly donated to a south London food bank after the charity was robbed earlier in the week. 

The Prince accepts a get-well card for his wife when visiting a food distribution charity in April this year© WPA Pool
The Prince accepts a get-well card for his wife when visiting a food distribution charity in April this year

The Pecan community charity wrote a personalised thank you to the Prince and Princess of Wales via X, formerly known as Twitter, which read: "A huge thank you to @Kensingtonroyal who have donated to the recovery effort following the theft of £3k of food supplies from @southwarkfoodbk. All at @Pecan121a have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from across society. Food stocks are being replenished now." 

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to the BBC that it had been called to Southwark Foodbank in Peckham, operated by Pecan, on Monday morning after a report of a burglary.  

Pecan's chief executive Peter Edwards told the BBC that around £3,000 of food supplies and a laptop had been stolen, and said: "It's had a devastating impact and it hits the most vulnerable people in our community. 

The royal couple visited a Manchester food bank in 2020 to thank key workers for their help during the pandemic© WPA Pool
The royal couple visited a Manchester food bank in 2020 to thank key workers for their help during the pandemic

"We're all emotionally invested in the services we provide; we're only here to help other people so it's a hammer blow when something like this happens." 

Following the news, local and wider communities rallied around the charity to support the restocking of stolen goods, and the Prince and Princess of Wales made a donation for an undisclosed amount after seeing the story.  

They also visited Windsor Foodshare in 2023© WPA Pool
They also visited Windsor Foodshare in 2023

This is not the first time the future king and his wife have lent a helping hand to food banks. The royal couple's charitable work has previously included helping out at food banks and distribution centres.  

St Thomas Church, Swansea

In 2023, following a similar robbery, the Reverend of St Thomas Church in Swansea received a phone call from Kensington Palace offering to help replace the stolen items. The Prince and Princess had visited the church in 2022.

Reverend Steve Bunting told the BBC: ""They were keen to make sure we could replace the items taken from the food bank. I've no idea how they got wind of the story, but I got a phone call early today expressing that the Prince and Princess of Wales were concerned about what happened."

Prince William and Princess Kate visited the re-developed church that had been turned into a centre for vulnerable people© Getty
Prince William and Princess Kate visited the re-developed church that had been turned into a centre for vulnerable people

Surplus to Supper, Sunbury-on-Thames

In his first public appearance since Princess Kate's cancer announcement in April, the heir to the throne helped out loading food and cooking at the charity.

Windsor Foodshare

The royal couple made a surprise visit to Dedworth Green Baptist Church, where volunteers were given an hour's notice of their arrival. The volunteers said Princess Kate and Prince William were 'down to earth', and helped with checking food was in date and packaging food parcels.

The couple were very hands on!© Getty
The couple were very hands on!

Old Smithfield Market food bank, Manchester

As part of a special trip undertaken during COVID-19, the Prince and Princess visited a variety of key workers and volunteers for their efforts during the pandemic.

The couple wanted to pay tribute to the hard work of volunteers and key workers© Getty
The couple wanted to pay tribute to the hard work of volunteers and key workers

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast returns with a Norway royal wedding special

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More