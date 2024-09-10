Prince William and Kate Middleton make major change following heartfelt video

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a significant change to their social media accounts following a heartfelt video shared by the royal couple.

On Monday evening, William and Kate were seen alongside their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, in a video that updated the public on Kate's recovery from cancer. See the video below.

Now, the couple have changed the photos on their social media accounts to images from the special video.

On Instagram, their profile photo has been updated to a beautiful shot of Kate laughing while she and William sat on a blanket in the middle of a forest.

William and Kate's profile picture on social media is a sweet shot of them laughing

Meanwhile, on X, formerly known as Twitter, their profile photo is the same sweet snap of the couple, while their cover photo is an adorable image of the royal family with their three children.

Princess Charlotte has her arms around her mother and elder brother, while Louis snuggles into Prince William. Both of these gorgeous family images are stills from the special video.

On X, the couple's cover photo is a gorgouse image of William and Kate with their three children

The clip was filmed by videographer Will Warr in Norfolk earlier this summer.

In an emotional voiceover, Kate explained that she had finished her chemotherapy treatment and that her journey to a full recovery continues.

Kate's heartfelt words

The video showed the Wales family enjoying quality time together, along with William's mother and father-in-law, Carole and Michael Middleton, who have been supporting Kate through her recovery.

While the video revealed never-before-seen footage of their family summer, Kate's voiceover played over the top.

She explained in the clip: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life, as you know it, can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and the road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

© Kensington Palace The video featured special family moments

"This time has, above all, reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted – of simply loving and being loved.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation for life.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy, and compassion has been truly humbling.

"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness can come light, so let that light shine bright."