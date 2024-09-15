Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise Windsor is all smiles as she shows off impressive carriage driving skills
louise windsor smiling © Getty Images

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's daughter has followed in Prince Philip's footsteps

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Lady Louise Windsor appeared in her element at the weekend as she took part in the British Carriage Driving National Championships.

The 20-year-old royal was photographed taking part in the equestrian event in Great Canfield, Essex. Louise, who inherited her passion for carriage driving from Prince Philip, could be seen expertly navigating a challenging course with a beaming smile etched across her face.

Louise was all smiles competing at the British Carriage Driving National Championships© Bav Media
Louise was all smiles competing at the British Carriage Driving National Championships

Dressed to impress, Louise donned a smart tweed coat which she paired with a crisp white shirt and a burgundy striped tie.

For the marathon event, meanwhile, the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh rocked a navy jumper, cream jodhpurs, a safety vest and a riding helmet.

louise carriage driving © Bav Media
The royal inherited her passion for carriage driving from Prince Philip

Lady Louise has followed in her late grandmother, the Queen, and late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh's footsteps with her love of equestrian sports.

She was taught to ride at an early age and later took up carriage driving like her grandfather, Prince Philip.

lady louise carriage driving© Bav Media
Lady Louise appeared in her element as she took part in the competition

The Duke played polo until 1971, when he discovered carriage driving, and was credited with bringing the sport to the UK. He represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

Louise proudly opened up about her love of the sport back in 2021. Speaking on BBC One's documentary titled Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, the student said: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been lovely, but slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much, but it's incredible to have learned first-hand from him and definitely made us closer, I think.

"After a competition, he would always ask how he went, his eyes would light up because he would get so excited when he talks about it."

Prince Philip and Prince Edward carriage driving© Getty Images
Prince Philip carriage driving with Prince Edward

Taking a trip down memory lane, Lady Louise added: "When we would go carriage driving, first of all he'd take me on a different route every day and I did not know how he'd manage to do that but he would also tell me all sorts of anecdotes about absolutely anything and everything. He's honestly one of the most interesting people I've ever met."

Her future plans

Louise is currently studying English Literature at The University of St Andrews. According to The Sun, the royal is seemingly keen to join the military.

Lady Louise Windsor in a white dress and pink hairband© Getty Images
Lady Louise is currently studying English Literature

She is a member of St Andrews' University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC), which provides paid military training for students and has added a line on her LinkedIn page which reads: "I am interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law."

