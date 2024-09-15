James Middleton shares glimpse of unseen family photo in new update

James Middleton has shared a glimpse of a previously unseen family photo in a new update regarding his upcoming memoir titled, Meet Ella.

Taking to his Instagram Stories at the weekend, Princess Kate's brother James, 37, uploaded a clip of himself flicking through the opening pages of his latest book alongside one of his fluffy canine companions.

© Instagram James is releasing his memoir later this month

In the video, the author, who recently welcomed his first child with his wife Alizée Thevenet, shared a brief snippet of his book's preliminary pages which featured a collage of personal photos from James' childhood up until the present day.

Among the collection of snapshots, James included a rare family photo which appeared to feature Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as James's two sisters the Princess of Wales and Pippa Matthews.

© Instagram Kate's brother shared a sneak peek inside his memoir

The quartet donned matching tweed coats, with James flashing a broad smile as he posed alongside his loved ones.

Elsewhere, James also included a throwback snap from his youth, a plethora of touching snapshots with his beloved pet pooches, and a romantic picture from his wedding to Alizée.

James' new memoir, which is due for release on 26 September, covers his early life with his parents Carole and Michael, as well as his sisters, Kate and Pippa, and his special bond with his therapy dog, Ella.

The synopsis reads: "Meet Ella traces the extraordinary bond between James and his beloved first pup, Ella. From their enchanting introduction when James was just twenty, to attending royal weddings and being guests at Highgrove and Sandringham, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twists of fate.

© Getty Images James Middleton attending a Bulgari gala dinner with his wife Alizee

"Ella, the well-mannered and kind-natured companion, accompanied James everywhere, even playing a pivotal role in introducing him to his future wife, Alizée."

The father-of-one has been incredibly candid about Ella's lasting impact on his life. Taking to Instagram, he previously wrote: "I credit Ella to saving my life when I was eclipsed with Clinical depression, she introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose and loved me unconditionally.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: James Middleton shares sweet video of family

“I know many of you have your own Ella's or might be in need of one now and I hope this book will also help us to talk more openly about our mental health, our need for connection, and the way in which the animals that we think we are taking care are always looking after us in return."

© Instagram James was very close with his dog, Ella

Back in January last year, James revealed that his beloved dog Ella had passed away following a short illness. Announcing the sad news of Ella's death, James said on Instagram: "I'm just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn’t make it any easier."

The entrepreneur then paid tribute to his wife and added: "Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me."