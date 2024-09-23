Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Alexia, 19, shares rare personal video as she relocates abroad for university
Subscribe
Princess Alexia, 19, shares rare personal video as she relocates abroad for university
Princess Alexia wearing red dress© Getty

Princess Alexia shares rare personal video as she relocates abroad for university

The Dutch royal is studying at UCL

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Alexia has begun an exciting new chapter in her life! The Dutch royal, 19, has moved to London to study, with the palace sharing a sweet video as Alexia arrived on campus.

The princess, who is the middle daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, has enrolled at University College London on the Bachelor of Science & Engineering for Social Change course at the Faculty of Engineering.

The video showed Alexia, wearing a suede tan waistcoat and white trousers, walking towards UCL's iconic building in Bloomsbury, before turning around, beaming and waving at the camera.

Watch below…

WATCH: Princess Alexia beams as she starts at UCL

According to UCL's prospectus, students will gain "in-demand skills needed to solve key challenges of society".

It adds: "By studying a broad range of topics through this degree – taught from engineering, social and political perspectives – you’ll gain multi-disciplinary knowledge that is sought-after in business, charity, government and policy roles."

Princess Alexia in front of UCL's main building© RVD
Princess Alexia has begun her studies at UCL

The Dutch palace announced Alexia's future plans earlier in the summer, after she took a gap year. Local media reported that during a press conference at the royal family's summer photoshoot, the princess said was a "bit stressed about choosing" a degree course, and that she had considered many different universities.

It's understood that her time studying in London is considered private. 

Princess Alexia at her UWC Atlantic graduation with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima© RVD
Princess Alexia at her UWC Atlantic graduation with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

The youngster already has a close connection to the UK, having completed her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales in 2022.

Alexia is among a long list of royals who have chosen to move to the UK for their education, including future queens, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Princess Leonor of Spain.

Just days before her move to London, Alexia joined her parents and older sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, at the Prinsjesdag (Prince's Day) event on 17 September, which marks the annual opening of the parliamentary year.

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, Princess Amalia of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands and Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands wave to bystanders from the balcony of Noordeinde Palace© Getty
The Dutch royals on Prince's Day

Alexia looked beautiful in one of her mother's red pleated gowns, while Catharina-Amalia wowed in a forest green caped dress from Safiyaa London.

The princesses also have a younger sister, Princess Ariane, who is in the second year of her studies at UWC Adriatic in Italy.

Alexia, who is second in line to the Dutch throne, was born on 26 June 2005 at HMC Bronovo in The Hague. She began her education at the public primary school, Bloemcampschool in Wassenaar, before attending secondary school at Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet.

LISTEN: Why the Princess of Wales decided to release incredible family video

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More