Princess Alexia has begun an exciting new chapter in her life! The Dutch royal, 19, has moved to London to study, with the palace sharing a sweet video as Alexia arrived on campus.

The princess, who is the middle daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, has enrolled at University College London on the Bachelor of Science & Engineering for Social Change course at the Faculty of Engineering.

The video showed Alexia, wearing a suede tan waistcoat and white trousers, walking towards UCL's iconic building in Bloomsbury, before turning around, beaming and waving at the camera.

Watch below…

WATCH: Princess Alexia beams as she starts at UCL

According to UCL's prospectus, students will gain "in-demand skills needed to solve key challenges of society".

It adds: "By studying a broad range of topics through this degree – taught from engineering, social and political perspectives – you’ll gain multi-disciplinary knowledge that is sought-after in business, charity, government and policy roles."

© RVD Princess Alexia has begun her studies at UCL

The Dutch palace announced Alexia's future plans earlier in the summer, after she took a gap year. Local media reported that during a press conference at the royal family's summer photoshoot, the princess said was a "bit stressed about choosing" a degree course, and that she had considered many different universities.

It's understood that her time studying in London is considered private.

© RVD Princess Alexia at her UWC Atlantic graduation with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

The youngster already has a close connection to the UK, having completed her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales in 2022.

Alexia is among a long list of royals who have chosen to move to the UK for their education, including future queens, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Princess Leonor of Spain.

Just days before her move to London, Alexia joined her parents and older sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, at the Prinsjesdag (Prince's Day) event on 17 September, which marks the annual opening of the parliamentary year.

© Getty The Dutch royals on Prince's Day

Alexia looked beautiful in one of her mother's red pleated gowns, while Catharina-Amalia wowed in a forest green caped dress from Safiyaa London.

The princesses also have a younger sister, Princess Ariane, who is in the second year of her studies at UWC Adriatic in Italy.

Alexia, who is second in line to the Dutch throne, was born on 26 June 2005 at HMC Bronovo in The Hague. She began her education at the public primary school, Bloemcampschool in Wassenaar, before attending secondary school at Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet.

LISTEN: Why the Princess of Wales decided to release incredible family video