Princess Alexia is set to move to London any minute to enrol at UCL to study Science and Engineering for Social Change.

But before then, King Willem-Alexander's daughter, 19, made time for an important royal engagement - Prinsjesdag, the day on which the Dutch monarch addresses a joint session of the States-General of the Netherlands to give the Speech from the Throne.

© Getty Princess Alexia exited her carriage in style The Dutch princess looked beautiful in a red gown which featured a floral V-neck bodice with a ruched waistline and pleated full-length skirt.

© Getty Princess Alexia was her mother's double The long-sleeved garment with a floral underskirt was teamed with the 'Manila Stretch Clutch' by Vernon Bruce Hoeksema and the simple 'Versilia 100 Off-White Leather Sandals' from Gianvito Rossi.

© Shutterstock Princess Alexia also wore strappy heels An unusual addition to the royal's look was a youthful smiley face necklace from Rosa de la Cruz London and her tumbling mousey locks were styled straight in a bouffant half updo.

© Getty Then-Princess Maxima at the Noordeinde Palace in 2003 Alexia's red gown may feel familiar for long-time royal style followers. The Princess' gown was first worn by her mother Queen Maxima in 2002 and again in 2003 while hosting Mexican President Vicente Fox at a state banquet at the Noordeinde Palace.

© Getty Princess Maxima styled her gown with a diamond and pearl tiara The bold look was teamed with a diamond and pearl diadem and grey metallic heels.

© Shutterstock Queen Maxima opted for a gown by one of her favourite designers, Claes Iversen On this occasion, Queen Maxima looked stunning in a bespoke Claes Iversen gown in a dusty blue hue. The designer garment featured a crew neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves, as well as a belted waist and a huge bow attached to the shoulder.

© Shutterstock Princess Catharina-Amalia wore a gorgeous green dress by Safiyaa The Queen styled the floor-grazing number with a sparkling silver clutch from Dior and unexpected platformed peep-toe metallic heels from Aquazzura. Also in attendance, was Alexia's older sister Princess Catharina-Amalia.

Princess Alexia's versatile wardrobe © Getty Princess Alexia joined her parents and cousin Count Claus Prior to the historic outing, which included a rather elegant carriage ride, the soon-to-be university student was spotted sporting a more low-key look. Alexia accompanied her parents and her cousin Count Claus, 20, to the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Park Zandvoort in an asymmetrical knitted top and matching trousers with white trainers.

© Getty Princess Alexia joined her family at Paris La Defense Arena DISCOVER: Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands wore these iconic shoes – and no one noticed Meanwhile, a trip to the Paris Olympics this summer called for an It-girl bomber and slicked updo with large thin hoop earrings and a trendy woven bag.