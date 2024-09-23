Princess Theodora of Greece's wedding: Who will walk the royal bride down the aisle?

Princess Theodora of Greece is preparing for her much-anticipated wedding to long-time partner Matthew Kumar. However, one question remains at the forefront of royal watchers' minds - who will walk her down the aisle?

Following the passing of her beloved father, King Constantine II, in January 2023, the 41-year-old Greek royal faces an emotional void on what is sure to be a bittersweet occasion.

© Getty Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar will marry later this week

King Constantine, the last king of Greece, shared a close bond with his daughter, and it was widely assumed he would have walked her down the aisle.

Shortly after his death, the royal-turned-actress took to her Instagram page to share a heartbreaking tribute which read: "It's been two months since you left us. Miss you everyday Papa. Love you [white heart emoji]."

Princess Theodora, who began dating LA-based lawyer Matthew in 2016, had originally planned to marry in 2020. They are now set to wed on 28 September 2024.

© Instagram Theodora's father Constantine passed away in 2023

However, their wedding was postponed twice due to the pandemic and following the loss of King Constantine of Greece.

Although details of the wedding are to be released, there is one possibility that Princess Theodora's older brother, Crown Prince Pavlos, may step up as the head of the Greek royal family.

© Getty Princess Theodora and her fiance Matthew at the funeral of former King Constantine II of Greece in 2023

Prince Pavlos has been a strong presence for his family and could honour his late father by accompanying his sister on her big day. Another potential could be her mother, Queen Anne-Marie, who has provided steadfast support to Theodora throughout the years.

Although Princess Theodora has plenty of loved ones to support her on the day – she may opt for a more modern approach and walk down the aisle by herself.

On the day, Princess Theodora will also be joined by her sisters, Princess Alexia and Princess Tatiana.

Princess Theodora and lawyer Matthew's big day will take place at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

© Getty Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece is the older brother of Princess Theodora

Guests are expected to gather at 5.30 pm to watch the lovebirds walk down the aisle.

Aside from Princess Theodora's family, other royal guests expected to attend include Queen Sofia of Spain.