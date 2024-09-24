Will the British royals attend Princess Theodora's wedding in Greece?

It's an exciting week for the Greek royal family as Princess Theodora finally gets to wed her fiancé Matthew Kumar on Saturday.

The couple were forced to postpone their original nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Theodora's paternal aunt, Queen Sofia, who was queen of Spain from 1975 to 2014, is expected to be among the guests, but given the British royal family's connections to the Greek royals, will any of the Windsors be in attendance?

Theodora's late father, King Constantine, was a second cousin to King Charles and was also the Prince of Wales's and Lady Gabriella Windsor's godfather.

Constantine's funeral took place in Athens in January 2023, with the Princess Royal representing the royal family and a thanksgiving service for the last King of the Hellenes was held at St George's Chapel in Windsor in February, with members of the Greek and British royal families in attendance.

The King and Queen are likely to miss Princess Theodora's nuptials in Athens as they will be in Scotland on Saturday to visit Parliament to mark its 25th anniversary.

It's also unlikely that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in attendance, given that Kate has only just completed her cancer treatment.

It's possible that some extended members of the royal family may attend, such as Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who were among the guests at Theodora's brother Prince Philippos and Nina Flohr's wedding in 2021.

Princess Theodora's childhood in the UK

Theodora was born on 9 June 1983 at St Mary's Hospital, when King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie were living in London.

She counts the late Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Margrethe of Denmark among her godparents.

Growing up, she attended the all-girls boarding school, Woldingham School in Surrey before taking a gap year at St Philip's College in Alice Springs, Australia, and then a degree in Theatre Arts at Brown University. She also studied at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design.

