Greek royal wedding: Inside Princess Theodora wedding plans to American lawyer Matthew Kumar
Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar walking© Getty

Inside Princess Theodora's wedding plans to American Lawyer Matthew Kumar - from the stunning venue to the dress

Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar are to wed in September

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Roll on the confetti! Another royal wedding is on the horizon with King Constantine of Greece's daughter Princess Theodora set to marry American lawyer Matthew Kumar in Athens later this month.

As the anticipation continues to build, here's everything we know about their upcoming nuptials…

princess theodora of greece in pink gown © Getty Images
Princess Theodora of Greece is gearing up for her big day

When is their big day?

The couple are set to wed on 28 September 2024. Princess Theodora and Matthew had originally planned to tie the knot in May 2020, two months after the COVID-19 outbreak.

After the pandemic disrupted their plans, the couple rescheduled their big day for spring 2023. But their plans were once again thrown into disarray following the death of Theodora's father Constatine who passed away aged 82 in January 2023, just months before the happy couple had planned to tie the knot.

Princess Theodora walking with Matthew Kumar© Getty Images
Princess Theodora of Greece with Matthew Kumar at the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine

Their third date was confirmed back in June, much to the delight of royal fans.

Where will they tie the knot?

Princess Theodora and lawyer Matthew's big day will take place at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. Guests are expected to gather at 5:30pm to watch the lovebirds walk down the aisle.

Princess Theodora's wedding dress

While details concerning royal weddings are usually kept under wraps, the Greek royal family have already shared a few tiny snippets, including information about Princess Theodora's wedding dress.

On her big day, Theodora is set to dazzle royal fans in a bridal gown crafted by Greek designer, Celia Kritharioti. The Greek royal announced her designer of choice after she first shared details of her wedding plans in May 2020.

Princess Theodora in a blue dress getting out of a car© Getty Images
Theodora is reportedly set to wear a bridal gown designed by Celia Kritharioti

Their engagement

Matthew popped the all-important question in November 2018. Princess Theodora shared her joyous announcement on Instagram with a picture of the pair posing against the backdrop of Tower Bridge in London. In her caption, she wrote: "Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you, Matt."

Theodora's parents meanwhile wrote a statement which read: "Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest daughter Theodora to Mr Matthew Kumar.

"Further details about the forthcoming wedding will be provided in due course. Mr Matthew Kumar, 34, was born and raised in Southern California to Sam and Lonnie Kumar. He is a practising attorney in Los Angeles."

Their guests

Aside from Princess Theodora's family, other royal guests expected to attend include Queen Sofia of Spain. Sofia was born into the royal family of Greece and Denmark and served as the Queen of Spain from 1975 to 2014.

