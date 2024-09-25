Queen Sonja of Norway graces the front row at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week always attracts A-listers to the French capital, and one royal graced the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 show with her presence on Tuesday.

Queen Sonja of Norway, 87, joined France's First Lady Brigitte Macron, 71, on the front row, with the pair posing for a snap with the fashion house's CEO Delphine Arnault.

Both women were dressed in all-black outfits, with Queen Sonja adding a pop of colour by the way of a blush pink shawl over her pleated dress.

Anya Taylor Joy, Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund Pike were among the stars in attendance at the show, which opened with Italian performance artist and competitive archer, Sagg Napoli, striding down the catwalk carrying her bow.

© Getty Queen Sonja sat on the front row with Brigitte Macron

Queen Sonja's appearance at Paris Fashion Week came ahead of the royal visiting the Harriet Backer "The Music of Colour" exhibition at Musee D'Orsay.

But it's not the first time that the Norwegian queen consort has graced the front row at a fashion show. Sonja was accompanied by her granddaughter, Leah Isadora Behn, at Paris Couture Week in January.

Leah, who is the middle daughter of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and her late husband, Ari Behn.

The 19-year-old launched her own beauty line, Dorah, earlier this summer.

The Norwegian royals celebrated the wedding of Märtha Louise to Californian shaman, Durek Verrett, in August – with the three-day celebrations in Geiranger exclusively covered by HELLO!.

Norwegian royal family

Sonja Haraldsen married then Crown Prince Harald in 1968, and the couple share two children – Princess Märtha Louise and Crown Prince Haakon.

Following the death of Harald's father, King Olav on 17 January 1991, Sonja became Norway's first queen consort in 52 years as her husband ascended the throne.

© Getty Norway's King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus pose for a group photo aboard the Royal Yacht ahead of the wedding

The pair also have five grandchildren - Märtha Louise is mother to Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah, while Crown Prince Haakon shares Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus with his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

