Princess Kate's latest moving appearance has got royal fans all saying the same thing

The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans as she made another public appearance after completing chemotherapy.

Kate, 42, joined her husband Prince William at Windsor Castle on Wednesday as the couple met an aspiring photographer with a rare and aggressive form of cancer after inviting the teenager to take pictures at investitures.

The Princess, dressed in a burgundy Roland Mouret suit, was pictured hugging 16-year-old Liz Hatton during the emotional meeting.

William and Kate said in a personal message on social media: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C."

Royal fans were moved by the photographs, with many taking to the comments section to express their joy at seeing Kate in public again and to compliment Liz on her photography skills.

"Well done, Liz. Wonderful to see the Princess of Wales together with Prince William again," one wrote.

© Instagram Princess Kate embraces Liz after meeting her at Windsor Castle

"Liz is such a young talented girl. Sending strength to her and her family. We missed you so much Catherine," another said.

"My heart goes out to Liz and her family, sending lots of prayers and fabulous to see Catherine and William," a third wrote.

Liz said she was "over the moon" after meeting the Prince and Princess, adding: "Such lovely, genuine and kind people, I’m over the moon that my family and I had this experience," she wrote on social media.

© Instagram Prince William and Kate posing with Liz, her brother Mateo and parents Aaron and Vicky Robayna

The teenager began a photography bucket list appeal after being diagnosed with a desmoplastic small round cell tumour in January.

Her mother, Vicky Roboyna, said in June doctors have told her daughter she has between six months and three years to live.

Liz was invited by William to take photos of investiture recipients receiving their honours and learn about pictures taken throughout the day.

Some of her photographs were shared on Kensington Palace's social media including photos of cyclist Sir Mark Cavendish with the Prince, and footballer Karen Carney.

Kensington Palace said William found out about Liz through the London Air Ambulance Charity of which he is patron.

"Following the investiture both the Prince and Princess of Wales met Liz privately with her family to hear about her day and journey," a Palace spokesperson said.

The Princess of Wales announced she has completed her course of chemotherapy in a moving video message, featuring home footage with her children and parents, released on 9 September.

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

Sharing her experience, she said: "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

LISTEN: Why the Princess of Wales decided to release incredible family video

Before the meeting at Windsor on Wednesday, Kate was last pictured on her way to church alongside William on 22 September as the royal couple joined the King and Queen at Balmoral for the weekend.