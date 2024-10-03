Property mogul Thomas, who was previously married to former tennis player Lady Melissa Percy, tied the knot with Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe (a teacher at George and Charlotte's former school Thomas's Battersea) in 2020. The couple are parents to Mary, four, and Albert, one. William is the godfather of Thomas and Lucy's daughter.
In turn, Thomas, who gave a speech at William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011, was chosen as one of Princess Charlotte's godparents at her christening in 2015.
The van Straubenzees have long shared a close connection to the royal family, with Prince Harry counting Thomas's younger brother, Charlie, among his friends.
William's passion for football was evident as he watched the Villa match from the stands with Thomas.
After the game, William admitted: "I've lost my voice. I can't quite believe it. 42 years."
Before the Champions League match, William met Villa's 1982 European Cup-winning squad at the ground, with the club posting on its social media account: "Royalty meets Aston Villa royalty."
William, who is President of the FA, previously shared why he follows the West Midlands club, telling Gary Lineker in 2015: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa's always had a great history."
Back in July, the future King was joined by son Prince George at the Euro 2024 final where England lost out on the trophy to Spain.
Thomas and his wife Lucy joined William at Royal Ascot in June.
