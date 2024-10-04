A Right Royal Podcast: Inside Prince Harry's UK visit and why he didn't meet with King Charles

A Right Royal Podcast is back with a new episode! As well as celebrating the lovely news that Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, we also discuss King Charles and Queen Camilla's impending trip to Australia, Princess Kate's trip to the ballet, Prince William teaming up with David Beckham, and much more!

Your hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths are back, joined by HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash, to chat all about the latest antics of the royal family. One of the most notable moments in royal life recently was Prince Harry's big return to the UK.

LISTEN: Inside Prince Harry's UK visit and why he didn't meet with King Charles

The Duke of Sussex flew back from his home in Montecito to attend the WellChild Awards, where he has been a patron for many years. The royal met all the youngsters who received awards on the heartwarming evening, and we're joined by WellChild's CEO, Matt James.

During our chat with Matt, we discussed the behind-the-scenes of the recent awards ceremony, where Prince Harry met the award recipients and presented an award. The CEO also shared some behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the father-of-two, including his sweet off-camera visit to an exciting project in Leeds.

© Chris Jackson Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex smiles as he attends the Wellchild Awards 2024

We also discuss the difficult time when Prince Harry was in the UK for the WellChild Awards and lost his grandmother, the late Queen, and how the awards ceremony managed in his absence for the first time. We also chat about whether the Prince met up with his father, King Charles, during his flying visit to the UK. Listen or watch the episode above to find out more.

Since next year is the charity's 20th anniversary, we also pick Matt's brain about the plans to mark the milestone occasion. Enjoy!