How the Prince and Princess of Wales will conquer complicated royal weekend
William smiling at Kate at Wimbledon 2022© Getty

How the Prince and Princess of Wales will conquer complicated royal weekend

Will the royal couple be attending Wimbledon and the Euros 2024?

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to have a very busy weekend ahead of them with both the Wimbledon men's final and Euros final taking place on Sunday - and with Catherine still largely absent from royal duties while undergoing treatment, how will the pair conquer their very busy weekend? 

Prince William is a huge fan of football, while Catherine is a tennis lover and regularly attends Wimbledon. HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash pointed out the awkward timing on A Right Royal Podcast, saying: "There is a dilemma because we've also got the Wimbledon finals [as well as the Euros]. The people organising Wimbledon haven't ruled out an appearance from the Princess of Wales." 

LISTEN: How Catherine and William will split the busy weekend of sporting events

The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson shed some light on how they may navigate the two major sporting events. He explained: "The interesting thing about this is that we've been trying to find out every day [if Kate will be there, asking], 'Do we need to be at Wimbledon?'

"People at Wimbledon don't know and I genuinely think there's such a small circle of people with any information connected to Catherine and William that the decision might not be made until the last minute.

Prince William gives thumbs up at Euros 2020© Getty
Prince William is a massive football fan

"There is a window on Saturday for the women's final. There is potentially a window on Saturday, since on Sunday now England is in the final so William will be off, maybe taking the children. I wouldn't expect her to go on Sunday. I think all eyes are on Saturday but the decision will come late." 

He also touched on whether he thinks that the Prince of Wales will take his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the football match, saying: "George went to a lot of the games at Wembley during the last tournament and there was a great video of him celebrating… I would love to see George celebrate our victory in the final." 

Kate laughing at Wimbledon with William© Getty
Kate laughing at Wimbledon with William

King Charles II is among those to have shared well wishes to the England team after they made it into the Euros final against Spain in a message that read: "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

Prince George of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the English FA Cup final football match© Getty
Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the English FA Cup final football match in May

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last-minute wonder goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England."

