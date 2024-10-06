Meghan Markle stuns in bold figure-hugging dress for glamorous solo appearance

The Duchess of Sussex served up some high-octane glamour on Saturday evening as she stepped out to attend the LA Children's Hospital Gala.

For the special occasion, Meghan, 43, opted to recycle her eye-catching scarlet Carolina Herrera gown which she previously donned back in 2021 at a gala in New York City.

© Getty Images The mother-of-two looked so elegant in her vibrant dress

Her striking dress featured a halter neck design, a low V-neckline and a daring leg split running down the front.

Switching things up, the mother-of-two wore the bold garment without its detachable skirt train. She accessorised with a pair of strappy red heels and wore a gleaming gold bangle for an extra dose of glamour.

© Shutterstock Meghan recycled her Carolina Herrera gown

As for hair and makeup, the former Suits actress opted for a radiance-boosting look. She wore her glossy raven tresses in beachy waves, and highlighted her features with a sweep of rosy blush, shimmery eyeshadow and a slick of nude lipstick.

During the event, the Duchess mingled with an array of guests including the LA Children's Hospital's president and chief executive officer, Paul S. Viviano, and Alliance of Moms Founder, Kelly McKee Zajfen.

© Getty Images Meghan attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Saturday evening

The evening featured performances by singer Demi Lovato and appearances from Hollywood stars including Kaley Cuoco and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Meghan's appearance comes after Prince Harry made a string of solo appearances in New York City.

© Getty Images Prince Harry at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit in New York City

Sources insist that their long term plan was always to pursue "solo ventures" with their joint focus remaining on the Archewell Foundation.

"Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell," one source connected closely with the pair told HELLO!

"Together they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact."

Earlier this week, Prince Harry kicked off his week-long visit to Lesotho and South Africa. Whilst in Lesotho, he was hosted by King Letsie III and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso, along with his old friend Prince Seeiso.

© Getty Images Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho arrive at a welcome event

On his first visit to the landlocked nation since 2018, he showcased the work of Sentebale, the charity he co-founded with Prince Seeiso in 2006, in memory of their mothers.

Sentebale, which means "forget-me-not" in Sesotho, was set up to support the children in a country where one in three has lost a parent to HIV AIDS-related illness.

Lesotho has long held a place in Harry's heart, with the prince spending two months in the Southern African kingdom on a gap year in 2004 aged 19.