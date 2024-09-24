Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton confirms exciting news about Christmas - details
Kate Middleton wearing white outfit to carol concert© Getty

Princess Kate confirms exciting news about Christmas

 The Princess of Wales is making a gradual return to her royal duties amid her recovery

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
13 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales is preparing to host her Christmas carol concert this year amid her health scare, HELLO! understands.

Kate, 42, who revealed in a moving update earlier this month that she has completed her cancer treatment, undertook a private meeting on Tuesday.

An entry in the Court Circular read: "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle."

HELLO! understands that Kate was joined by members of her team and representatives from the Royal Foundation to discuss plans for her Christmas carol service, which will take place later this year at Westminster Abbey.

It comes after she held a meeting last week about her early years work. 

It will be the fourth time the Princess has hosted the festive soiree, which saw her joined by her proud husband, the Prince of Wales, and all three of their children last year

Once again, the event will be televised on ITV on Christmas Eve. The concert has become a firm fixture in the royal calendar, after Kate hosted the inaugural event in 2021.

William, George, Charlotte, Louis and Kate holding candles at carol service© Getty
William and Kate were joined by George, Charlotte and Louis at the carol concert in 2023

The then Duchess of Cambridge surprised viewers with her first public piano performance, accompanying Tom Walker as he sang "For Those Who Can't Be Here" – a talent she also showcased for the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

HELLO! understands that Kate will undertake a light programme of work between now and the end of the year. Alongside private meetings, this will also include a handful of public engagements over the coming months as part of her gradual return to her royal duties.

Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte post letters at the Royal Carols concert© Getty
Louis, George and Charlotte posted Christmas cards at the concert

Kate disclosed her cancer diagnosis in March in a personal video message, which was discovered in post-operative tests after she underwent major abdominal surgery in January.

The mother-of-three underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy, which she announced she had completed in her video message released on 9 September, alongside footage of her enjoying the great outdoors with William and their children.

WATCH: Princess Kate shares she's completed chemotherapy in personal family video

Opening up about her experience, Kate said: "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.  

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

The Wales family pose for a smiley photograph© Will Warr
Kate and William were seen playing with their children in the woods and on the beach in Norfolk

She later added: "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.  

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

