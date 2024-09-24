Greek royals enjoy glamorous evening with Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia ahead of family wedding

The Greek and Dutch royals were reunited ahead of a very special week for Queen Anne-Marie's family.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, 53, and her eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, travelled to Athens last week to attend a tribute to the late activist, Marianna Vardinogiannis, who died in July 2023 at the age of 86.

Throughout her life, the Greek philanthropist supported various humanitarian causes around the world and established a close relationship with both the Greek and Dutch royal families.

Maxima and Catharina-Amalia were joined at the event at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus theatre by Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and her children, Crown Prince Pavlos and his wife, Princess Marie-Chantal, and Prince Nikolaos, Prince Philippos, and Princess Theodora, who will wed US lawyer Matthew Kumar on Saturday.

The event, which was organised by the Vardis J. Vardinoyannis family in collaboration with the Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation and the ELPIDA Association of Friends of Children with cancer, featured 12 Greek artists, who told the story of Marianna's incredible life and career.

1/ 5 © STUDIO PANOULIS Mother-daughter outing Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia made an elegant appearance at the heartwarming event, as they were joined by Marianna's daughter, Christianna Vardinogiannis, who donned a white floral printed dress. Catharina-Amalia, who is currently studying at the University of Amsterdam, sported a dusky pink suit from Max Mara with delicate gold jewellery and a metallic headband.



2/ 5 © STUDIO PANOULIS Special evening Meanwhile, Maxima matched her daughter in a blush pink jumpsuit by Elie Saab.



3/ 5 © STUDIO PANOULIS Bride-to-be Princess Theodora Queen Anne-Marie was all smiles as she posed for a snap with her daughter and bride-to-be, Princess Theodora, and Christianna. Theodora opted for a green satin floral print dress by British brand, ME+EM, for the family occasion.



4/ 5 © STUDIO PANOULIS Head of the family Crown Prince Pavlos, who is the current head of the Greek royal family, beamed alongside his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. The businesswoman, who has her own childrenswear brand, chose to wear a white A-line dress by Gabriela Hearst.



5/ 5 © STUDIO PANOULIS Family outing The couple were seated next to Pavlos' younger brothers, Prince Nikolaos and Prince Philippos.



