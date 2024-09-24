Greek royals enjoy glamorous evening with Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia ahead of family wedding

Throughout her life, the Greek philanthropist supported various humanitarian causes around the world and established a close relationship with both the Greek and Dutch royal families.
Maxima and Catharina-Amalia were joined at the event at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus theatre by Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and her children, Crown Prince Pavlos and his wife, Princess Marie-Chantal, and Prince Nikolaos, Prince Philippos, and Princess Theodora, who will wed US lawyer Matthew Kumar on Saturday.
The event, which was organised by the Vardis J. Vardinoyannis family in collaboration with the Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation and the ELPIDA Association of Friends of Children with cancer, featured 12 Greek artists, who told the story of Marianna's incredible life and career.
Mother-daughter outing
Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia made an elegant appearance at the heartwarming event, as they were joined by Marianna's daughter, Christianna Vardinogiannis, who donned a white floral printed dress.
Catharina-Amalia, who is currently studying at the University of Amsterdam, sported a dusky pink suit from Max Mara with delicate gold jewellery and a metallic headband.
Special evening
Meanwhile, Maxima matched her daughter in a blush pink jumpsuit by Elie Saab.
Bride-to-be Princess Theodora
Queen Anne-Marie was all smiles as she posed for a snap with her daughter and bride-to-be, Princess Theodora, and Christianna. Theodora opted for a green satin floral print dress by British brand, ME+EM, for the family occasion.
Head of the family
Crown Prince Pavlos, who is the current head of the Greek royal family, beamed alongside his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. The businesswoman, who has her own childrenswear brand, chose to wear a white A-line dress by Gabriela Hearst.
Family outing
The couple were seated next to Pavlos' younger brothers, Prince Nikolaos and Prince Philippos.
