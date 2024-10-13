Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary is next level in velvet shoulder-baring gown
Queen Mary in off shoulder black top© Getty

Queen Mary oozes glamour in velvet shoulder-baring gown

King Frederik and his wife marked AmCham Denmark's 25th anniversary

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary of Denmark looked ravishing as she stepped out on Friday for a dinner marking The American Chamber of Commerce in Denmark's 25th anniversary at Moltke's Palace in Copenhagen.

The Australian-born royal, 52, was seen in a gorgeous velvet dress with an asymmetrical ruffle across the top to create a shoulder-baring neckline. 

The gown, which flattered Mary's figure effortlessly, featured a yellow satin lining that matched her clutch and she wore her tumbling brunette locks in a half-up style.

Mary's vibrant look

Queen Mary waving in burnt orange coat beside Frederik© Kongehuset
Queen Mary rocked a burnt orange coat

The following day, King Frederik and his wife headed out to Holstebro to mark the city's 750-year city anniversary. The couple enjoyed a welcome at the City Hall followed by lunch and the opportunity to stroll through the city to the Danish Talentakademi - an institution featuring national and international artists. 

Queen Mary in orange coat under umbrella with frederik© Kongehuset
Queen Mary looked like an autumnal dream in berry-toned boots

Mary switched up her look in a burnt orange wool longline coat which was cinched at the waist with a built-in tie belt.

The royal epitomised autumn style as she braved the rain in a burgundy floaty patterned dress under her coat which matched her berry-toned suede kitten heel boots and headband.

Mary's fashion from a state visit

Queen Mary smiling in purple dress and headband© Alamy
Queen Mary wore a Jane Taylor headband

It is not the only fabulous headband the Queen has worn this week. 

Kate Middleton wearing a headband and a blue dress coat alongside Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend the traditional Easter Sunday Church service at St Georges Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle on April 17, 2022© Getty
Kate owns the headband in blue

On Tuesday, Mary stepped out during the Icelandic President's two-day state visit where she accessorised her purple Soeren Le Schmidt coat dress with the 'Diamond Pleated Band in Purple Crepe' from Jane Taylor which the Princess of Wales wore in the blue shade to Easter Sunday mass at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2022.

Queen Mary watching Icelandic president signing window pane© Kongehuset
Queen Mary watched on as the Icelandic president made history

Icelandic politician Halla Tómasdóttir's rounded off her visit in the company of the Danish royals as she signed a window pane which will be hung on one of the royal castles as a memento of her visit.

Queen Mary looked splendid for the occasion in a printed blouse with a high-neck printed blouse in pastel hues with a pair of black wide-leg trousers. 

Queen Mary with artist Niels Ditlev unveiling plaque© Shutterstock
Queen Mary with artist Niels Ditlev, who designed this year's Christmas seal

Later in the day, she popped out in the same outfit, which was styled with navy suede heels, as she unveiled the Christmas Seal 2024 at the Copenhagen City Hall.

