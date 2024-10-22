King Charles offers new job role – and it's seriously high-octane

King Charles is currently on the hunt for a new pilot to join The King's Helicopter Flight.

The monarch's new hire will form part of a small team of pilots and ground support staff who "provide an exceptional helicopter travel service to members of the royal family undertaking official engagements across the UK."

© Getty Images Prince Charles taking his first flying lesson in 1968

The ad, which was posted on the royal family's official website stipulates that the hire must be an "experienced multi-engine helicopter commander" acting as either Pilot in Command or Co-Pilot.

© Getty Images The monarch is looking to hire a new pilot

It continues: "You'll be responsible for the planning and safe execution of flights and duties in accordance with TKHF Operations Manual. When acting as Pilot in Command, you'll be the central point of contact and will lead other TKHF personnel involved in the flight."

© Getty Images Charles undertaking helicopter pilot training at the Royal Naval Air Station in 1974

Beyond flying duties, Charles's new hire is expected to support the Director of Flight Operations with numerous management and operational tasks.

A possible catch? The hire will be required to live within one hour of RAF Odiham and will need to have a flexible approach in terms of working hours and "occasional overnight stays."

His Majesty is currently undertaking an historic tour of Australia and Samoa with his wife Queen Camilla. The royal couple kicked off their visit in Sydney before travelling to Canberra where they headed to the Australian War Memorial and enjoyed a visit to Parliament.

On Tuesday, Charles announced the launch of a brand-new charity, The King's Foundation Australia, which is an expansion of his King's Foundation first formed in 1990 when he was Prince of Wales.

The charity's first project will take inspiration from Dumfries House, the Scottish estate which Charles bought through the foundation back in 2007 in order to restore the 18th-century Palladian villa.

© Getty Images The couple received a warm welcome when they touched down in Sydney

The King's Foundation Australia will become the custodians of the Hillview Estate in New South Wales, which is a State Heritage-listed property, and was the former summer residence of the Governor of New South Wales.

The plan is to restore and conserve the historic property and make it a landmark cultural hub, as well as to develop practical education and training programmes in traditional and heritage crafts.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the ceremonial welcome and Parliamentary reception at the Australian Parliament House

Dominic Richards, Chair of The King's Foundation Australia, said: "His Majesty's vision of a world in harmony with nature is more relevant now than ever.

"As an Australian who personally benefited from The King's Foundation's education programmes 30 years ago, I am excited to see this work extend its transformative approach to communities in Australia.

"Following the model established by His Majesty at Dumfries House, we hope to create a similar positive impact by providing employment and educational opportunities."