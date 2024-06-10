Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Madeleine poses for picture-perfect family portrait as she announces big news - see photo
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Princess Madeleine poses for picture-perfect family portrait as she announces big news

The Swedish royal turned 42 on 10 June

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Madeleine and her family looked picture-perfect in a photograph released by the Swedish royal palace to mark her 42nd birthday on Monday.

The portrait, originally taken last September, showed the Swedish royal with her husband and financier, Christopher O'Neill, and their three children, Princess Leonore, ten, Prince Nicolas, eight, and Princess Adrienne, six.

Christopher and son Nicolas match in dark suits with blue patterned ties, while Princess Madeleine wore a powder blue peplum-style dress with a pleated hem, twinning with her daughters, who also wore blue outfits, all by Self- Portrait.

The palace also announced that the family-of-five are moving back to Stockholm in Sweden, after living in Florida in the US for the past six years.

Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill with the children© Clément Morin/Kungl. Hovstaterna
The family photograph was taken to mark King Carl XVI Gustaf's Golden Jubilee in 2023

The move had previously been scheduled for summer 2023 but was pushed back by a year to give the family more time.

According to reports, Madeleine and Christopher sold their seven-bedroom Florida mansion for nearly $7 million. The 7,000 sq ft. property also features eight bathrooms and a heated saltwater outdoor pool.

Since tying the knot in 2013, the princess and her husband have lived in Stockholm, New York, London and Florida, with their eldest daughter, Leonore, having been born at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York on 20 February 2014.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill on their wedding day, 2013© Getty
Madeleine and Christopher on their wedding day

Madeleine's three children will now reside in the same country as their cousins – Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar (Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's kids) and Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian (Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's sons).

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Future Kings and Queens of Europe

Royal children's future

In 2019, it was announced by the Swedish palace that Princess Madeleine and her older brother Prince Carl Philip's children's titles have been dropped. Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne as well as Carl Philip's three sons Alexander, Gabriel and Julian, are not styled as Royal Highness.

Princess Madeleine, Princess Adrienne, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Christopher O'Neill© Getty
The family pictured in 2021

Princess Madeleine posted a statement on her Instagram account at the time, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Commemoration

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more