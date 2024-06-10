Princess Madeleine poses for picture-perfect family portrait as she announces big news

Princess Madeleine and her family looked picture-perfect in a photograph released by the Swedish royal palace to mark her 42nd birthday on Monday.

The portrait, originally taken last September, showed the Swedish royal with her husband and financier, Christopher O'Neill, and their three children, Princess Leonore, ten, Prince Nicolas, eight, and Princess Adrienne, six.

Christopher and son Nicolas match in dark suits with blue patterned ties, while Princess Madeleine wore a powder blue peplum-style dress with a pleated hem, twinning with her daughters, who also wore blue outfits, all by Self- Portrait.

The palace also announced that the family-of-five are moving back to Stockholm in Sweden, after living in Florida in the US for the past six years.

© Clément Morin/Kungl. Hovstaterna The family photograph was taken to mark King Carl XVI Gustaf's Golden Jubilee in 2023

The move had previously been scheduled for summer 2023 but was pushed back by a year to give the family more time.

According to reports, Madeleine and Christopher sold their seven-bedroom Florida mansion for nearly $7 million. The 7,000 sq ft. property also features eight bathrooms and a heated saltwater outdoor pool.

Since tying the knot in 2013, the princess and her husband have lived in Stockholm, New York, London and Florida, with their eldest daughter, Leonore, having been born at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York on 20 February 2014.

© Getty Madeleine and Christopher on their wedding day

Madeleine's three children will now reside in the same country as their cousins – Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar (Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's kids) and Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian (Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's sons).

Royal children's future

In 2019, it was announced by the Swedish palace that Princess Madeleine and her older brother Prince Carl Philip's children's titles have been dropped. Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne as well as Carl Philip's three sons Alexander, Gabriel and Julian, are not styled as Royal Highness.

© Getty The family pictured in 2021

Princess Madeleine posted a statement on her Instagram account at the time, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."

