Princess Kate's imminent public outing revealed after Prince William's heartbreaking admission

The Princess of Wales is to attend both the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Kate, 42, will be joined by her husband, Prince William, and his father King Charles. The service, set to take place at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, and is one of the most significant occasions in the British royal calendar, honouring those who have given their lives in service to the country.

However, the Queen's attendance at Remembrance events will be subject to medical advice nearer the time, the Palace said.

Camilla, 77, is unwell with a chest infection and was forced to pull out of engagements earlier this week.

The announcement marks the next significant step in Kate's gradual return to public royal duties. This will be the first time she has carried out two consecutive days of public official engagements since the start of the year.

The news comes after William revealed how 2024 has been "brutal" and the "probably been the hardest year in my life" with both Kate and the King were diagnosed with cancer.

Prince William opened up in an interview with UK print media in South Africa, as he concluded his four-day visit to Cape Town in support of the Earthshot Prize Awards.

"Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," he said.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done" before saying that "from a personal family point of view" the past year has been "brutal".

Sharing an update on Kate, he added that she's "doing really well".

The King and the Princess of Wales's health battles were confirmed within weeks another in February and March earlier this year.

Charles, 75, has resumed his treatment after returning to the UK from his tour of Australia and Samoa with wife Camilla, while Kate, 42, completed a course of preventative chemotherapy in September.

Kate has held a number of official meetings in conjunction with her early years work and planning for her upcoming Christmas Carol Service.

The mum-of-three was pictured meeting 16-year-old Liz Hatton at Windsor Castle, an aspiring photographer, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer back in January.

Kate also privately attended a "moving" performance of Giselle at the National Ballet, sharing a message to thank the dancers afterwards. The Princess then went on to join her husband during a moving visit to Southport last month.