Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's imminent public outing revealed after husband Prince William's heartbreaking admission
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's imminent public outing revealed after husband Prince William's heartbreaking admission
William and Kate © Getty

Princess Kate's imminent public outing revealed after Prince William's heartbreaking admission

Princess Kate will attend both Remembrance Sunday service and the Festival of Remembrance

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
1 hour ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales is to attend both the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Buckingham Palace has announced. 

Kate, 42, will be joined by her husband, Prince William, and his father King Charles. The service, set to take place at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, and is one of the most significant occasions in the British royal calendar, honouring those who have given their lives in service to the country. 

Princess Kate will make two appearances this weekend© Getty
Princess Kate will make two appearances this weekend

However, the Queen's attendance at Remembrance events will be subject to medical advice nearer the time, the Palace said. 

Camilla, 77, is unwell with a chest infection and was forced to pull out of engagements earlier this week. 

The announcement marks the next significant step in Kate's gradual return to public royal duties. This will be the first time she has carried out two consecutive days of public official engagements since the start of the year. 

The Queen's attendance is yet to be confirmed © Getty
The Queen's attendance is yet to be confirmed

The news comes after William revealed how 2024 has been "brutal" and the "probably been the hardest year in my life" with both Kate and the King were diagnosed with cancer.

Prince William opened up in an interview with UK print media in South Africa, as he concluded his four-day visit to Cape Town in support of the Earthshot Prize Awards.  

"Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," he said.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving video

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done" before saying that "from a personal family point of view" the past year has been "brutal". 

Sharing an update on Kate, he added that she's "doing really well".

The King and the Princess of Wales's health battles were confirmed within weeks another in February and March earlier this year.

Charles, 75, has resumed his treatment after returning to the UK from his tour of Australia and Samoa with wife Camilla, while Kate, 42, completed a course of preventative chemotherapy in September.

Kate has held a number of official meetings in conjunction with her early years work and planning for her upcoming Christmas Carol Service.

The mum-of-three was pictured meeting 16-year-old Liz Hatton at Windsor Castle, an aspiring photographer, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer back in January. 

TITLE: Why Prince William shouldn't be criticised over homelessness project

Kate also privately attended a "moving" performance of Giselle at the National Ballet, sharing a message to thank the dancers afterwards. The Princess then went on to join her husband during a moving visit to Southport last month.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More