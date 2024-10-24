Prince William's big news while on family break with Princess Kate and children

The Prince of Wales is set for a big week as he releases his new documentary, as his three children enjoy their half-term break from school.

The future king was filmed for the Prince William: We Can End Homelessness programme during the first year of his Homewards initiative, which aims to tackle homelessness.

The two-part film will be broadcast on 30 October and 31 October at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, STV and STV Player.

In teaser clips for the programme, William insisted he has "no other agenda" than "desperately trying to help" people in need.

The father-of-three was quizzed about critics who might question whether he is the right person to lead the project, which is designed to eradicate homelessness in six locations around the UK.

The interviewer asked: "There will be some people who might question whether you're the right person to lead this project and its efforts to end homelessness. How would you respond to that?"

William replied: "I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need.

"And I see that as part of my role, is that, why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?"

The campaign is a major long-term focus for William, who has told how visiting shelters with his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales as a child left a deep and lasting impression and inspired his work.

And at the Centrepoint awards ceremony last week, he appeared on stage in his role as patron of the charity to call for a movement that creates "systemic change" to end homelessness in the UK.

School holidays

The Prince is currently enjoying quality time with his wife, the Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, during the October half-term break.

The Waleses typically retreat to their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, during the school holidays, with William revealing that he had been glued to Aston Villa's Champions League match against Bologna on Tuesday.

In a message posted in response to the TNT Sports account on X, formerly known as Twitter, William wrote: "Of course I was watching, @Ally_McCoist9."

The Prince is also preparing to travel for the upcoming Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town, South Africa.

He was joined by wife Kate during a poignant visit to Southport earlier this month, to pay tribute to the families of three little girls killed in the attack in July and the emergency workers who helped at the scene

It marked Kate's first major public engagement since she confirmed she has completed her chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis she revealed in March.

The Princess is planning her forthcoming Christmas Carol Service, and it is hoped that she will join the senior royals for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London on 10 November.

