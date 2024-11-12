Queen Camilla forced to pull out of Gladiator II premiere due to health reasons

Queen Camilla has had to withdraw from the highly anticipated royal premiere of Gladiator II scheduled for Wednesday. HELLO! understands that Her Majesty's absence is due to health reasons.

This carefully considered decision has come as a surprise to many, as Queen Camilla is known for her steadfast attendance at public events and rarely misses such occasions without significant cause.

© Chris Jackson Queen Camilla is recovering from a chest infection

A royal source said that the Queen will, however, return to public duties On Tuesday following her chest infection but will miss the royal premiere to aid her recovery.



Camilla, 77, is currently recovering from a chest infection, with the news confirmed in a statement last week. A Palace spokesperson said: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal. She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

On Wednesday, King Charles, 75, will attend the Global Premiere of Gladiator II at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square. He will be introduced to the film's director, Sir Ridley Scott, in addition to cast members including Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Pedro Pascal.

Queen Camilla's chest infection comes shortly after the King and Queen enjoyed a spa break in India en route to the UK from their ten-day tour of Australia and Samoa.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed that Their Majesties had a short, private stopover in India to help break the long journey back from Samoa.