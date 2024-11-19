Prince Harry finally reveals 'tattoo' after being pictured in parlour during New York trip

The Duke of Sussex caused a stir when he was spotted visiting a tattoo parlour in New York back in September, and now he's confirmed whether he did get inked.

In a light-hearted sketch for the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, Prince Harry is joined by country superstar Jelly Roll at East Side Ink on the Lower East Side.

But after some miscommunication between the pair, Harry relents and lets the American singer and rapper give him his 'first tattoo'.

Watch the hilarious prank in the video below…

WATCH: Prince Harry gets ‘first tattoo’ from unexpected star

While the Duke didn't get a tattoo for real, he wouldn't be the first royal to get inked – Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, has a tiny circle design behind her left ear.

© Invictus Games Harry's reaction was hilarious

Fans were quick to react on social media however, with many in hysterics.

© Invictus Games Harry filmed the comedy sketch in New York in September

"This is brilliant [hand clap emojis]," one wrote.

"This is so funny," a second said, while many commented with laughing face emojis.

Jelly Roll has been confirmed as the first headliner for the closing ceremony of next year's sporting tournament, which takes place between 8 and 16 February.

The news comes after Harry spent two days in Canada to where he launched the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler school program at the Seaforth Armoury.

© Invictus Games Harry met Jelly Roll at East Side Ink

The father-of-two joined students, veterans and Invictus Games competitors to celebrate the initiative, which is designed to shift perceptions of service members, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

Harry later delivered a heartfelt speech onstage, in which he said that meeting the kids as they learned about the Games has had a "profound impact" on him and surprised them all with tickets to attend the opening ceremony next year.

On Sunday night, the Duke also surprised sports fans as he attended the Grey Cup ahead of the Toronto Argonauts’ clash with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

© Getty Harry at the Invictus Games 2025 School Program Launch Event in Vancouver

The Duchess of Sussex did not join her husband in Canada and remained in Montecito, California with the couple's children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

However, Meghan has shown her support for Harry at the Invictus Games in recent years, attending the tournament in Dusseldorf last year, the Hague in 2022, Sydney in 2018 and Toronto in 2017.

