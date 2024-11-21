King Frederik and Queen Mary's royal first as Danish palace shares stunning new portraits

The Danish palace released three new photographs of King Frederik and Queen Mary ahead of a significant milestone.

It marks the first time civil portraits of the couple have been taken, after their dazzling gala portraits were published in April, where the pair donned royal regalia.

Frederik, 56, looked smart in a navy three-piece suit with a white shirt and a satin pink tie, while his wife Mary, 52, was the picture of elegance in a white shift dress.

She accessorised with diamond earrings and her sentimental 'F' necklace, for Frederik, and styled her brunette locks in a wavy blow-dry.

The royal mum-of-four opted for a plum smokey eye makeup look with rose pink lipstick and a sweep of blusher across her cheekbones.

The images were taken by photographer Steen Evald in the Great Hall of Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

The portraits will be used by the royal household in connection with official trips, visits and special events as the couple's patronages. Meanwhile, the gala portrait, where Mary wore the historic emerald tiara for the first time, will be hung in Danish embassies and consulates abroad.

The release of the photographs comes less than two months ahead of the first anniversary of Frederik's accession to the throne.

The royal was proclaimed King on 14 January 2024, following his mother Queen Margrethe's shock abdication.

Mary appeared by his side on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace as the pair waved to the crowds, even sharing a tender kiss.

The couple are parents to Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

It's been a year of firsts for the Danish king and queen as they made their debut state visits to Sweden and Norway in May. They also toured the autonomous territories of the Kingdom of Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland, in June.

And in October, they hosted Iceland's President for their first incoming state visit.

The Danish royal family traditionally spend Christmas at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus, Jutland. Crown Prince Christian is set to return in the coming weeks from spending part of his gap year in East Africa.

