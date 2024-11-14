Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary shares personal insight into life with loyal royal companions
queen mary and king frederik with Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg backdrop© Getty,Alamy

King Frederik and Queen Mary live at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
25 minutes ago
Queen Mary always makes a statement when she heads out on public-facing outings in fabulous outfits alongside King Frederik.

However, the Danish Queen, 52, took to Instagram to share a different side of her life away from the public eye - and the photo featured two rarely-seen members of the royal household.

"Autumn colours," penned the monarch's wife alongside a photo of her gorgeous border collies Coco and Grace while out on a forest walk. The social media post revealed that the Queen had taken the photo herself, prompting a reaction from royal followers. 

Queen Mary's two collies in forest© Instagram/detdanskekongehus
Queen Mary shared a new photo of her rarely-seen pups

"So beautiful! The queen takes great pictures!," wrote one follower while another added: "Very beautiful, the two border collies are also my favorite. Compliments to the talented photographer Queen Mary."

Often trained as sheepdogs, border collies are known for being energetic, intelligent, and loyal. They are also bred for their ability to be trained so would make a good fit for a royal household shrouded in protocol and order. 

Queen Mary isn't the only royal amateur photographer as the Princess of Wales has also been known to capture at-home moments of her husband Prince William and their children for the public to enjoy.

A royal animal lover

The Queen is a dog lover and has been seen on numerous public outings taking an interest in furry friends. In August, the royal couple headed to Assens where they met two dogs and one even licked the mother of four's face as she bent down to stroke it. 

Queen mary being licked by collie© Getty
The Queen got a warm greeting!

Meanwhile, in 2005 the then-Crown Princess Mary opened The Garden Living Fair at Frederiksborg Castle and was seen cuddling the cutest golden cocker spaniel puppy.

Queen Mary holding puppy in 2005© Getty
Queen Mary met the cutest pup in 2005

Royal pets

Queen Mary isn't the only European royal to share her palace home with a furry friend. In a new interview with Gala magazine, Princess Charlene of Monaco revealed that she and Prince Albert own chihuahuas and Khan, a Rhodesian ridgeback whom she brought back from her South African home.

Princess Charlene wearing joggers walking holding dog© Eric Mathon / Palais princier
Princess Charlene recently stepped out for Rokethon Race 2024 - the morning walk against animal abandonment in Monaco

Kate and William are also the owners of a gorgeous pup - a cocker spaniel named Orla. Their pet, who has featured in several official royal photographs with nine-year-old Princess Charlotte, has a special name meaning 'golden princess' when translated from Gaelic.

Prince William placing his hand on the small of her back whilst being followed by their dog 'Orla'© Getty
Prince William and Kate live with their dog Orla
 

There doesn't get a more iconic royal canine than the late Queen's corgis. Queen Elizabeth owned more than 30 corgis during her 60-year reign. 

queen with pet corgi © Getty
The late monarch adored her corgis

DISCOVER: Queen Mary's truly sentimental tribute to son Crown Prince Christian during state visit 

The monarch's two surviving corgis, Muick and Sandy, live with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson  at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. 

