Queen Mary shares personal insight into life with loyal royal companions

Queen Mary always makes a statement when she heads out on public-facing outings in fabulous outfits alongside King Frederik.

However, the Danish Queen, 52, took to Instagram to share a different side of her life away from the public eye - and the photo featured two rarely-seen members of the royal household.

"Autumn colours," penned the monarch's wife alongside a photo of her gorgeous border collies Coco and Grace while out on a forest walk. The social media post revealed that the Queen had taken the photo herself, prompting a reaction from royal followers.

"So beautiful! The queen takes great pictures!," wrote one follower while another added: "Very beautiful, the two border collies are also my favorite. Compliments to the talented photographer Queen Mary."

Often trained as sheepdogs, border collies are known for being energetic, intelligent, and loyal. They are also bred for their ability to be trained so would make a good fit for a royal household shrouded in protocol and order.

Queen Mary isn't the only royal amateur photographer as the Princess of Wales has also been known to capture at-home moments of her husband Prince William and their children for the public to enjoy.

A royal animal lover

The Queen is a dog lover and has been seen on numerous public outings taking an interest in furry friends. In August, the royal couple headed to Assens where they met two dogs and one even licked the mother of four's face as she bent down to stroke it.

Meanwhile, in 2005 the then-Crown Princess Mary opened The Garden Living Fair at Frederiksborg Castle and was seen cuddling the cutest golden cocker spaniel puppy.

Royal pets

Queen Mary isn't the only European royal to share her palace home with a furry friend. In a new interview with Gala magazine, Princess Charlene of Monaco revealed that she and Prince Albert own chihuahuas and Khan, a Rhodesian ridgeback whom she brought back from her South African home.

Kate and William are also the owners of a gorgeous pup - a cocker spaniel named Orla. Their pet, who has featured in several official royal photographs with nine-year-old Princess Charlotte, has a special name meaning 'golden princess' when translated from Gaelic.

There doesn't get a more iconic royal canine than the late Queen's corgis. Queen Elizabeth owned more than 30 corgis during her 60-year reign.

The monarch's two surviving corgis, Muick and Sandy, live with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.