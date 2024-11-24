James Middleton shares glimpse inside morning routine with son Inigo

James Middleton has shared a rare glimpse inside his morning routine with his 14-month-old son, Inigo.

The entrepreneur, 37, shares Inigo with his wife of three years, Alizee Thevenet. The trio now live in Berkshire, just a stone's throw away from James' parents Michael and Carole and his sister Pippa.

© Instagram James and Alizee welcomed Inigo in 2023

Princess Kate's brother spoke about his private home life during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live, hosted by Nikki Bedi and Jon Kay.

During a segment on the show, James candidly spoke about his dyslexia and his approach to Inigo's learning.

© Shutterstock James spoke about his home life on BBC Radio 4

"I can't fault my upbringing, my parents did the absolute best for me," he said. "And that's really what I want to do for my son Inigo… unfortunately he loves the dogs, and I think he spent the first 14 months of his life thinking that he is a dog.

"He's been on all fours for a long time, and he's now on his two feet and he's the same height as the dogs now."

Reflecting on their morning routine, he added: "Every morning when we come down the stairs, we open the door and he goes charging in to see the dogs.

© Instagram The family-of-three live in Berkshire

"I'm so fortunate for that, but I don't want to instil my experience. I think that it's really important that children learn from their own experiences, and failure is a good part of that because really the only way we can learn is from failing and understanding why we fail."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: James Middleton shares video of baby Inigo's latest milestone

Baby Inigo made his arrival into the world at Basingstoke Hospital in September 2023. In his memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James revealed the sweet meaning behind his baby boy's moniker.

"Then there is his name. We have thought about it – of course we have – and we decide on it now," he wrote. "Inigo Gabriel Middleton. Inigo means fiery, ardent, although he is peaceful now.

© Instagram The couple wed in 2021

"Gabriel is in memory of his grandfather, Alizee's papa. It is a small tribute and we look forward to sharing lots of stories about his French grandad too."

While James and Alizee tend to keep their private life out of the spotlight, they've shared several tidbits, including how Inigio has been wearing hand-me-downs provided by Kate and Pippa.

© Getty Images Inigo is using hand-me-downs from Princess Kate's children

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, James said of their sweet tradition: "They are milestones, because [my sisters] remember when their child was wearing something, and how old they were – it takes them back. It's been a lovely thing for them."

Reflecting on Inigo's bond with his older cousins, the father-of-one continued: "He's fortunate to have older cousins who can now pick him up and show him things, and as he grows up, they'll be able to look out for him. There's definitely an element of curiosity [about] a baby that they have."