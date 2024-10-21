James Middleton looks unrecognisable amid 17-year transformation – before and after photos

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Middleton looks unrecognisable before major transformation – before and after photos of Kate's brother
James Middleton's transformation

See how much the Princess of Wales' brother has changed over almost two decades

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
32 minutes ago
James Middleton, 37, was thrust into the spotlight after his sister Kate announced her engagement to Prince William in 2010.

While he tends to keep photos of his personal life with his wife Alizee Thevenet and their son Inigo to a minimum, he has supported his sister at big events such as her royal wedding and her children's christenings.

Over the past decade, James has undergone a major transformation in his style and overall appearance. Join us as we look at before and after photos…

James Middleton clean-shaven with Kate Middleton© Antony Jones

Fresh-faced, 2007

Looking back to some of the first times James was pictured with his sister, who had been dating William for several years, the then-20-year-old appeared youthful and fresh-faced with no sign of the facial hair he sports today. 

His clear skin and tousled hair were paired with a casual outfit at the Concert For Diana, including a striped blue shirt, low-slung jeans, trainers and a blazer.


James Middleton with blonde stubble in a black jacket© Dave M. Benett

Rugged stubble, 2008

James first showed signs of switching up his grooming routine in 2008 when he stepped out with a hint of blonde stubble that contrasted with his brunette hair. His chiselled cheekbones were still visible underneath, while his dark bushy eyebrows framed his eyes.

James Middleton in a morning suit© WPA Pool

Kate's wedding, 2011

With thousands of eyes watching the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal wedding, Kate's brother ensured he looked his best in a morning suit with a tailcoat and a maroon tie. He chose a clean-shaven look and cropped, swept-back hair for the day, which saw him do a Bible reading that left him "panicked", he explained in his book Meet Ella.

After the "successful" ceremony, he admitted: "All I want to do is throw on a pair of old jeans and take Ella out for a walk."

James Middleton in jeans© Max Mumby/Indigo

Casual jeans, 2012

James showcased his low-key style while visiting Kate in hospital after she was treated for acute morning sickness while pregnant with Prince George in 2012. He left the hospital in a blue zip-up hoodie, a pair of blue jeans, a blazer and brown Chelsea boots.

James Middleton in a blue suit© WPA Pool

Classic suit, 2013

The entrepreneur embraced his facial hair at Prince George's Christening! James cut a dapper figure as he was pictured at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace alongside his sister Pippa in a blue suit and coral tie.

James Middleton with a beard next to Pippa© Larry French

Bearded moment, 2014

His most rugged look to date is undoubtedly when he finished the Race Across America in 2014 sporting unruly curls and a bushy beard.

James Middleton in a morning suit with his mother Carole© WPA Pool

Pippa's wedding, 2017

A groomed version of the beard remained for Pippa's wedding with James Matthews in 2017. He arrived arm-in-arm with his mother Carole in a morning suit almost identical to the one he wore for Kate's wedding.

James Middleton in a velvet jacket and tartan trousers© Isa Foltin

Experimental fashion, 2018

While James had stuck to his tried and tested black suits or jeans and blazer combinations, he pushed the boat out with his style in 2018. He turned heads at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in a black velvet jacket, a bow tie and checked purple and green trousers.

James Middleton freshly shaven with Alizee Thevenet kissing his cheek© Instagram

Groom's look, 2020

Ahead of his wedding with Alizee Thevenet in 2020, James shaved his facial hair. "She's never seen me without a beard, so I thought it was about time I showed her what was behind it.

"In fact, what I am most worried about is these guys might not recognise me afterwards. Say goodbye," he said before using an electric shaver and then a razor to completely shave off his beard. His fiancée can be seen screaming in shock at seeing James' new look and saying: "Oh my god! So weird."

James sported dapper stubble and a summery cream suit with a blue shirt on his big day in Bormes-les-Mimosas.


James Middleton in a tux with Alizee Thevent© Dave Benett

Date nights, 2022

James often makes joint appearances with Alizee where the glamorous couple show off their style credentials. For the Bulgari gala dinner in 2022, James looked dapper in a black velvet jacket, tailored trousers and swept-back hair.

