Princess Kate's long-forgotten party dress she would never wear today

The Princess of Wales has more than earned her reputation as one of the royal family's best-dressed ladies. Rarely stepping a sartorial foot out of place, the wife of Prince William has perfected her effortless dressing over the years.

Before she married into the royal family, however, a cool and confident Catherine, fondly known by the press as Kate Middleton, regularly flitted between student parties, ritzy private dinners and Mayfair's nightclubs.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

The royal's wardrobe in her twenties is a time capsule into her former life. From glittery mini dresses to plunging ball gowns and one thigh-skimming lace number world's away from her spellbinding lace wedding gown worn to wed the Prince of Wales in 2011, HELLO! takes a look at Kate's long-forgotten party dresses she would never be seen wearing today...

1/ 6 © Shutterstock Kate's 'revenge dress' The year is 2007, and Prince William has just split up with his university sweetheart Kate. In the month following their "emotionally charged 30-minute conversation" ending their relationship in April, the Princess of Wales was photographed at least ten times leaving nightclubs, arriving at Chelsea house parties and getting into cabs in the early hours of the morning. In one unearthed photograph taken as Kate left Boujis nightclub, the then 25-year-old rocked an electric blue mini dress paired with knee-high suede boots - an outfit today's Princess of Wales would never wear. It did win back Prince William, however, with the couple rekindling just a few months later.

2/ 6 © Instagram Kate's plunging gown An unearthed photograph of the Princess of Wales at a St Andrews ball has recently emerged online, with royal fans sharing their excitement at the never-before-seen snap of the then-22-year-old Kate. In the snap, Kate wears an elegant, plunging black gown boasting a boxy, sleeveless cut and deep-V neckline. The Princess seemed to be wearing neat, pointed-toe heels with her sophisticated gown, adding an ornate chandelier necklace and chunky silver bangles to complete her look.

3/ 6 © Getty Kate's puffball skirt and pumps Dating the nation's most eligible bachelor at university landed Kate an invite to Richard Branson's Summer and Tennis Party at the Kensington Roof Gardens in 2006. Opting for a cool yet casual ensemble, the Princess slipped into a silky floral print mini dress and layered with a cinched, cropped suede blazer.

4/ 6 © Ikon Pictures/Shutterstock Kate's paisley-print dress The Princess of Wales-to-be was quite the party girl in the noughties, and on one evening, she was seen slipping out of a private party in Chelsea wearing a striking printed dress. The gold and black number featured a sweetheart neckline and elegant A-line skirt, with the royal paired with a black fur stole and open-toe pumps.

5/ 6 © Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock Kate's white lace mini dress The Princess of Wales' unforgettable wedding dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen was a lesson in lace; with family-run lacemakers hand-weaving the material for her breathtaking bridal gown. Five years prior to her storybook nuptials, however, Kate rocked a cream lace mini dress to a book launch party for Simon Sebag Montefiore's book 'Young Stalin' at the Asprey on New Bond Street.

6/ 6 © Alan Davidson/Shutterstock A Princess in the making The Princess of Wales is no stranger to a beautiful ballgown, but today, the sartorial siren rarely steps outside of the lines of etiquette for a working royal. Her gowns tend to be incredibly modest, with high necks, long skirts and elegant, fluid fabrics. In 2009, however, the royal rocked a beautiful backless gown to attend the Art For Starlight Party in aid of Starlight Children's Foundation granting wishes for seriously ill children at the Saatchi Gallery in Duke of York's Square. The beautiful, plunging dress featured a wraparound waist and a halter neckline.