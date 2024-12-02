Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Ferguson's Christmas surprise for grandchildren will melt your heart - see video
Sarah Ferguson officially launches her Youth Impact Council organisation© Rupert Ramsay/BFA

Sarah Ferguson's Christmas surprise for grandchildren August and Ernest will melt your heart

The Duchess of York shared a rare glimpse of August and Ernest Brooksbank

Faye James
Senior Editor
3 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson delighted fans this weekend with a rare and heartwarming glimpse into her life as a doting grandmother.

The Duchess of York shared a joyful video on her social media accounts, capturing a magical family outing at Windsor Great Park Illuminated, a stunning festive light trail set up annually to mark the holiday season.

In the charming clip, Sarah, affectionately known as Fergie, is seen enjoying the enchanting decorations and taking a playful ride on a carousel rooster. 

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson's Christmas surprise for grandchildren

With her trademark warmth and humour, she narrated the special day spent alongside her daughter Princess Eugenie and her two young grandsons, August and Ernest Brooksbank.

"I'm at Windsor Park Illuminated, and I'm with my grandchildren and with my daughter having the best day," Sarah said, her excitement radiating through her voice. "It's Saturday afternoon in the dark! I'm on a giant rooster! Yay!"

Sarah Ferguson holding her grandson's hand© Instagram
Sarah has a close bond with her grandson

The video also offered a touching moment of Eugenie walking hand-in-hand with her little boys, the glow of the holiday lights casting a magical backdrop. 

The sight of the royal family making cherished memories together captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Princess Eugenie with her son, August, as he kisses her tummy© Instagram
Princess Eugenie with her son, August, to announce her second pregnancy

Social media lit up with an outpouring of love and admiration for the Duchess and her adorable family. 

One user on TikTok gushed, "Love, love it! When I see you there, I have a big smile on my face." Another wrote, "Making memories—more importantly, grandchildren will remember for years to come. Wish I had your energy. You go, Duchess!"

Sarah's daughter Princess Eugenie with her sons© Instagram
Sarah's daughter Princess Eugenie with her sons

A third fan added, "Enjoy Sarah...love your videos," while another shared a heartfelt blessing: "God bless you, Sarah Margaret Ferguson, the Duchess of York. God bless your two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and your very beautiful grandchildren. God bless always."

The festive outing comes during a busy time for Sarah, who recently returned from a short trip to Vienna. Despite her packed schedule, the Duchess clearly prioritizes quality time with her family, particularly her growing brood of grandchildren.

Sarah Ferguson crouching down in a garden to talk to a small boy© Instagram
Sarah and Ernest enjoyed a walk in nature

August, Eugenie’s eldest, is now three years old, and his younger brother Ernest was born last year in May. Both boys are already stealing the spotlight with their sweet appearances alongside their royal relatives. 

The family is looking forward to a new addition to the fold, with Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi having recently announced that they are expecting their second child next spring

