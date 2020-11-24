Sarah Ferguson designs sentimental brooch and children's face mask for heartfelt initiative

Sarah, Duchess of York has launched a range of products to raise money for her new charity, Sarah's Trust, which supports NHS heroes.

One of the personally-designed items from the Duchess Collection includes a pin brooch, which features a forget-me-not-flower and has been created in memory of one of Sarah's oldest friends, who sadly died of cancer in April.

Profits from the £10 brooch will go towards charities supporting families bereaved during the coronavirus pandemic, via Sarah's Trust.

"The forget-me-not flower and the York Rose symbolise new life while honouring those who have died," Sarah explained.

Sarah said she owed much of her positivity and understanding of life to her friend, whose name will remain anonymous to protect her family's privacy.

She said: "Her positive energy and wicked sense of humour, even through her darkest times during her illness, will forever inspire me and all those that knew her. Together, we were always laughing, making the most of everything life threw at us and always living every day as if it were our last. We had many adventures together that I will treasure forever.

"She was a superb friend, mother and grandmother and thankfully being godmother to her eldest daughter means we will forever be connected. I hope this brooch can be just one of the ways to honour her strength and determination.

"She always put other people first, was a great listener and worried more about others than she did herself. I designed this brooch so her spirit could continue to help me support others during such difficult times."

There is also a £35 'Brew for the Crew' gift set, which contains a box of English breakfast tea and four packets of salted caramel and chocolate chip shortbread biscuits. The set was inspired by the charity's work to donate essentials and treats to hospital staff and frontline workers contending with the COVID-19 crisis.

Sarah has also designed a £12 face mask specifically designed for children aged two and above, which features one of her much-loved characters from her children's books, Budgie the Little Helicopter.

Profits from the three new products will go to Sarah’s Trust, as will a percentage of the proceeds of all future items.

Sarah's Trust was officially launched in the summer and is dedicated to acting as a bridge between individuals and organisations who can show that 100 per cent of their donations will be directed exactly where they are needed most.

The charity's focus on aiding frontline workers has seen them reach more than 80 locations around the UK with more than 150,000 individual deliveries. Parcels have included meals and snacks, fresh fruit and hygiene items including masks, scrubs, and toiletries.

