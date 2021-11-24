Sarah Ferguson shares moving statement about teenage cancer The Duchess of York is an honorary patron of Teenage Cancer Trust

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has shared a moving statement on teenage cancer as part of HELLO! and Teenage Cancer Trust's Christmas Appeal. She took to Instagram with the campaign video, released earlier this week, and accompanied it with an emotional caption.

"I have been patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust @teenage_cancer for over 30 years and I am thrilled to be launching their vital Christmas appeal with the support of @hellomag," Sarah wrote. "Without the work of this charity too many young people will have to face cancer alone. At a special event in London this month, I and my daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, honorary patrons of the trust, met young cancer patients and family members supported by its specialist units.

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO!'s Christmas appeal with Teenage Cancer Trust

"Support from the Teenage Cancer Trust means having someone in your corner at the toughest time. Young people with cancer are facing the hardest challenge of their lives – and they need our support."

She went on to share details on how to donate, by clicking the link in her bio, or texting HELLO10 to 70500 to donate £10, HELLO20 to 70500 to donate £20, or HELLO30 to 70500 to donate £30.

Sarah has been an honorary patron of Teenage Cancer Trust since its launch in 1990 and puts it simply: "Without it – this charity funded entirely through donations – too many young people may have to face cancer alone."

Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie are patrons of Teenage Cancer Trust

"We all want a more normal Christmas this year," she adds. "But young people with cancer are facing the toughest challenge of their lives – and they need our support.

"We urgently need your help to be there for every young person with cancer – not just this Christmas but into the future as well. Our work relies entirely on donations from the public, so we really can't do it without you."

Texts cost £10, £20 or £30 + one standard rate message. Always ask the bill payer’s permission. Full T&Cs at teenagecancertrust.org/text. Teenage Cancer Trust may call you about how your support can help young people with cancer. To give £10, £20 or £30 without receiving further contact by phone & SMS, text HELLO10NO, HELLO20NO OR HELLO30NO to 70500.

