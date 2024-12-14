Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Andrew invited 'Chinese spy' to 3 royal palaces - report
Digital Cover royalty© Getty Images

Prince Andrew invited 'spy' to 3 different royal palaces - report

The Duke of York reportedly hosted the alleged spy at royal residences

Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
21 minutes ago
A Chinese businessman accused of being a spy was reportedly invited to three royal palaces by Prince Andrew. The man, referred to only as H6, was later banned from the UK on national security grounds.

According to The Times, H6 visited Buckingham Palace twice and also entered St James's Palace and Windsor Castle. All these visits were at the invitation of the Duke of York.

WATCH: Andrew & Fergie pressured to vacate Royal Lodge

Who is H6?

Prince Andrew standing in front of a church© Getty Images
Prince Andrew has been linked to a supposed Chines spy

H6 is a Chinese businessman whose identity remains protected under legal anonymity. The UK Government barred him from entering the country in March 2023, citing his alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Officials claim H6 fostered relationships with prominent UK figures and senior Chinese officials. They suggested these connections could be used for political interference.

Prince Andrew's connection

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York reacts as he leaves St. George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle, after attending the Easter Mattins Service, on March 31, 2024© Getty
Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing

Prince Andrew reportedly met H6 through official channels. His office has stated: "Nothing of a sensitive nature was ever discussed."

H6 was invited to Prince Andrew's birthday party in 2020, where he was described as a "close confidant" in correspondence uncovered during a security investigation. A letter found on H6's devices, written by one of Andrew's advisers, stated: "You should never underestimate the strength of that relationship."

Royal residences visited

Prince Andrew© Getty
The supposed Chines spy visited three royal palaces

The businessman's invitations to Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace, and Windsor Castle are now under scrutiny. Security experts have raised concerns about the potential for misuse of these relationships.

Professor Rana Mitter, an expert in Chinese politics, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This isn't about espionage in the traditional sense but about influence. Building relationships with elites can have long-term strategic value."

Andrew cuts ties

King Charles and Prince Andrew talking© Getty
Prince Andrew with the King

The Duke of York has claimed that he cut all contact with H6 when concerns were raised. A statement from his office said: "The Duke ceased all contact when advised of concerns. He met H6 through official channels and nothing of a sensitive nature was discussed."

Sources suggest that King Charles has been briefed on the situation. The incident comes amid broader efforts by the royal family to distance themselves from Andrew.

The government's response

The Queen and Prince Andrew on Buckingham Palace balcony© Samir Hussein
The Duke received his inheritance before the Queen's death in 2022

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has reportedly called for H6's anonymity to be lifted. She believes this could deter others from engaging in similar activities.

Judges ruled in favour of the government's decision to exclude H6 from the UK, describing the move as "proportionate." They concluded that his relationship with Andrew posed a potential security risk.

What's next for Andrew?

Prince Andrew in a suit© Max Mumby/Indigo
Prince Andrew has cut ties with the spy

This latest controversy adds to a series of challenges for Prince Andrew. Earlier this year, reports emerged that King Charles had cut Andrew's £1 million annual allowance and scaled back funding for his security.

With ongoing calls for greater transparency and accountability, this incident is likely to spark further debates about the royal family's role in public and private life.

We have reached out to Prince Andrew's and Buckingham Palace's representatives but they declined to comment on this report.

