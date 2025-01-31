 Hidden tribute to Prince Andrew in new granddaughter Athena's name

Royal fans were delighted on Wednesday when it was announced that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their second daughter, Athena.

Whilst one of Athena's middle names, Elizabeth, is an obvious tribute to Beatrice's beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, there may be family meaning behind her first name too.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22

In 2021, a source told HELLO! that part of the reason they chose Sienna for their first daughter's name was inspired by Sarah Ferguson. "They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson]," they said.

Therefore it could be suggested that Athena could be a tribute to Beatrice's father Prince Andrew, which also begins with an A.

© Getty Images Sienna's name was inspired by her mother Sarah Ferguson

Buckingham Palace announced the news of Athena's arrival on Wednesday afternoon with a beautiful photo of the little bundle of joy wrapped in a baby pink blanket and being cradled by her dad Edoardo.

Alongside the image were the words: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news.

"Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

© Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Beatrice and Edoardo are also the doting parents to Sienna, three

"Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their eldest daughter Sienna, three, in 2021. Meanwhile, Edoardo's son Wolfie, whom he shares with his ex-fiance Dara Huang, was born in 2016.

Royally-inspired names

When it comes to choosing names for the next generation of royals, members of the Firm often pay tribute to their fellow family members, with every couple in Queen Elizabeth's immediate family choosing to pay tribute to her.

Athena's elder sister Sienna also shares the middle name Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall's middle names are Anne and Elizabeth incorporating her both her mother and grandmother.

Zara's daughter Lena, six, also bears the same middle name, as do Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to name their daughter Lilibet, the childhood nickname of the late monarch with Diana as her middle name, in honour of her late grandmother Princess Diana.