Prince Andrew teaches granddaughter Sienna to horse ride on Windsor estate

The Duke of York was joined by his granddaughter Sienna for his morning horse ride in Windsor on Tuesday.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, three, was wrapped up warm against the November chill as she was guided on a pony around the paddock.

The tot appears to be following in the footsteps of her family members, including her grandmother, Sarah, Duchess of York, who learnt how to ride a horse from a young age.

Even the most confident of riders can come unstuck on occasion as Andrew, 62, almost took a tumble from his horse when it began to trot vigorously.

© KFB The horse began to vigorously trot during Andrew's ride

But the Duke quickly regained composure without falling as the animal settled during its morning walk.

Andrew and Sarah reside at nearby Royal Lodge and despite calls from his brother, the King, to downsize amid the rising renovations for the Grade II listed property, the Duke has reportedly found the means to cover the costs himself.

Citing a source, author Robert Hardman revealed in an updated version of his biography, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story: "'The Duke is no longer a financial burden on the King,' confirms one familiar with the situation.

"'He claims to have found other sources of income related to his contacts in international trade, sufficient to cover all his costs – which would be a welcome outcome for all parties if that turns out to be the case.

"'But as to whether this funding can be relied upon in the long term is another matter.'"

Meanwhile, little Sienna is set to become a big sister next year as her mother Beatrice is currently pregnant with her second child.

© Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Little Sienna with mum Beatrice and grandmother Sarah

The baby is due in early spring, with Buckingham Palace confirming the happy news in October.

Sienna has an older half-brother, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, eight, from Edoardo's relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter, who was born on 18 September 2021, has never been publicly photographed with the couple opting not to share images of their daughter's face to protect her privacy online.

© PA Edoardo is father to Christopher and daughter Sienna, whom he shares with Beatrice

Their second baby together will be the great-nephew or niece of the King, and will be 11th in line to the front behind his or her big sister, Sienna.

The child will not have an official royal title as Edoardo did not receive one from the late Queen Elizabeth II upon his marriage to Beatrice in 2020.