Prince Andrew forced to release rare statement as 'close confidant' banned from UK – details

Prince Andrew has broken his silence after a close friend of his was barred from re-entering the United Kingdom on national security grounds.

A Chinese businessman, known only as H6, was known to have a close relationship with the Duke of York and it was known that Andrew trusted him. In a statement, released by his office, Andrew said: "The Duke of York followed advice from HMG and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised.

"The duke met the individual through official channels, with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed. He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security."

The unnamed businessman was barred from the country by the Home Office in March 2023 which cited concerns over his alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). H6 was accused of "covert and deceptive activity" for the CCP.

Andrew was reportedly close with H6, having previously invited him to his birthday party back in 2020 and H6 claimed that he could act on Andrew's behalf when dealing with potential investors in China.

Andrew's close adviser, Dominic Hampson described H6 as sitting "at the very top of a tree" in terms of trust.

H6 attempted to appeal the Home Office's decision to bar him from re-entry to the United Kingdom. Lawyers said that the businessman had "downplayed" his relationship with the Chinese government. Alongside his relationship with Andrew, it was believed that he posed a risk to national security.

Although there is no indication that the Duke has done anything wrong, the incident adds extra negativity around the royal, who no longer undertakes any official duties.

Earlier this year, it was reported that King Charles was attempting to force his younger brother out of the Royal Lodge, which has been Andrew's home for the past two decades.

The 64-year-old has reportedly failed to keep up with the annual £500,000 annual upkeep costs. Photos of the property show the royal residence's paintwork peeling with black mould growing on the exterior.

Andrew stepped down from public duties in May 2020 amid the controversy over his years of friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The royal was subsequently stripped of his royal and military titles.

According to The Times, Prince Andrew signed a 73-year lease with the Crown Estate in 2003, which states he has a responsibility to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild" the home.

