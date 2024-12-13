Prince Andrew 'close confidante' banned from the UK - details

A Chinese businessman described as a "close confidante" of Prince Andrew has been barred from entering the UK on national security grounds. Known only as H6, the businessman lost an appeal against the decision, which cited concerns over his alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The Home Office made the decision in March 2023, claiming H6 engaged in "covert and deceptive activity" for the CCP. Officials argued that his relationship with Prince Andrew could pose a risk to UK national security.

WATCH: Andrew & Fergie pressured to vacate Royal Lodge

Alleged connections to Prince Andrew

© Getty Prince Andrew is connected to a man who might be a Chinese spy

H6's relationship with Prince Andrew came under scrutiny during the appeal. Evidence presented included a letter from Andrew's adviser, Dominic Hampshire, which described H6 as sitting "at the very top of a tree" in terms of trust.

The letter referenced H6's invitation to the Duke's birthday party in 2020 and claimed he could act on Andrew's behalf when dealing with potential investors in China. The letter was discovered on H6's devices when he was stopped at a port in November 2021.

The court's ruling

© Getty Prince Andrew with King Charles

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) dismissed H6's appeal, ruling the Home Secretary was justified in excluding him from the UK. The judges stated: "The Secretary of State was entitled to conclude that the applicant represented a risk to the national security of the United Kingdom."

They added that the Home Secretary's decision was "justified and proportionate," given the potential for H6 to leverage his relationship with Andrew for political interference.

Home office concerns

© Max Mumby/Indigo Prince Andrew's close confidant has been banned from the UK

The Home Office maintained that H6 had downplayed his ties to the CCP and misrepresented his connections to the Chinese state. Lawyers for the government argued that H6's access to senior UK figures, including Andrew, made him a potential threat.

Documents presented in court suggested that the pressures facing Andrew during this period may have made him "vulnerable" to influence. The judges noted that H6 had gained an "unusual degree of trust" from the Duke, creating a risk of misuse of their relationship.

H6's defence

© Pool Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice attend the wedding of Prince Harry

H6 denied the allegations and claimed he avoided involvement in politics. His lawyers argued that it was difficult for Chinese nationals in business to avoid any contact with the CCP.

They also suggested that the letter from Andrew's adviser should be seen in the context of loyalty during a challenging time for the Duke. H6 described the UK as his "second home," citing his settled status, residence, and extensive business interests.

National security concerns

© Pool Prince Andrew and Prince Edward at Prince Philip's funeral

Despite H6's defence, the tribunal upheld the Home Secretary's precautionary approach. The judges ruled that excluding H6 from the UK would significantly hinder his ability to cultivate relationships with prominent UK figures.

They concluded: "Whilst excluding the applicant would not necessarily halt his activities, it would significantly hinder them."

Wider implications

© Getty The late Queen with Prince Andrew

The case highlights ongoing concerns about political interference and national security risks linked to foreign actors. While H6 has denied close ties to the CCP, the ruling underscores the UK government's commitment to safeguarding its political system.

Prince Andrew has not commented on the case, and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on his part.